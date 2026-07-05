Startup Island TAIWAN Bridges Tech Hubs, Launching East Coast Biotech Initiative in Boston

BOSTON, July 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its success building a solid foundation on the U.S. West Coast, Startup Island TAIWAN, a national brand backed by the National Development Council (NDC), is expanding its reach to Boston, cementing the region's commitment to fostering long-term, high-value collaborations between Taiwan and Boston's premier biotech ecosystem.

In partnership with the Development Center for Biotechnology (DCB), the NDC recently led a delegation of Taiwanese biomedical startups to Boston for a four-day ecosystem engagement program from June 29 to July 2.

Startup Island TAIWAN brings cutting-edge biomedical innovators to the heart of Boston's biotech hub.

Designed to foster meaningful cross-border synergy, the initiative focuses on three core pillars: networking and pitching, business matchmaking, and institutional engagement.

The program began at the Taiwan Biotech Showcase, a networking and investment-focused event at Ginkgo Bioworks hosted in collaboration with Taiwan Founders Club to demonstrate Taiwan's innovation capabilities. Delegates were given the opportunity to engage with local investors and founders from the Boston startup and investment community through a series of specialized sessions. These included discussions with Deloitte Boston on U.S. market entry strategies and a dedicated Pitch Day organized in collaboration with the New England Monte Jade Science and Technology Association (MJNE), which connected startups with venture capital firms, corporate partners, and industry experts.

To accelerate commercialization opportunities, delegates participated in targeted one-on-one business meetings facilitated through the networks of MassChallenge and MJNE. These meetings explored potential alliances in critical domains such as strategic partnerships, licensing, clinical development, joint research, and market access.

The delegation also conducted institutional visits to leading innovation organizations across the Greater Boston area, including MIT's Center for Clinical and Translational Research (CCTR), CIC Cambridge, PathCision Medicine at Harvard Innovation Labs, LabCentral, and BioLabs. These visits provided firsthand exposure to the infrastructure, support systems, and collaborative culture that have made Boston a global center for biotechnology innovation.

Through this initiative, Startup Island TAIWAN, the NDC, and DCB have taken a crucial step toward strengthening connections between two vibrant innovation ecosystems. By creating pathways for sustained collaboration between Taiwan and Boston, the program lays the groundwork for future partnerships, investment opportunities, and technological advancements that can benefit patients and healthcare systems worldwide.

Featured Taiwanese Startups & Core Technologies

Aztron Medtech Co., Ltd.: Developing innovative, minimally invasive surgical instruments for Achilles tendon repair to resolve long-standing pain points in clinical sports medicine.

Developing innovative, minimally invasive surgical instruments for Achilles tendon repair to resolve long-standing pain points in clinical sports medicine. CancerFree Biotech Ltd.: Pioneering personalized oncology via its E.V.A. (Ex Vivo Avatar) platform, which utilizes patient blood samples and proprietary 3D cell culture technology to run ex vivo drug sensitivity tests, helping oncologists tailor optimal treatments.

Pioneering personalized oncology via its E.V.A. (Ex Vivo Avatar) platform, which utilizes patient blood samples and proprietary 3D cell culture technology to run ex vivo drug sensitivity tests, helping oncologists tailor optimal treatments. Coherence Biotech Co., Ltd.: Utilizing AI-driven drug discovery and automation to transform traditional, fragmented R&D workflows into highly consistent, efficient platforms that drastically shorten drug development timelines.

Utilizing AI-driven drug discovery and automation to transform traditional, fragmented R&D workflows into highly consistent, efficient platforms that drastically shorten drug development timelines. Future Pharmatech Co., Ltd.: Deploying advanced AI algorithms to develop novel therapeutics targeting critical unmet needs in neurovascular diseases.

Deploying advanced AI algorithms to develop novel therapeutics targeting critical unmet needs in neurovascular diseases. RephImmune Biotechnology Inc.: Creating breakthrough cell therapies for solid tumors through its proprietary RACE platform, designed to bypass traditional therapeutic limitations and deliver safer, more precise cancer treatments.

Over the past several years, the NDC has actively cultivated international partnerships to help homegrown startups scale globally. Through strategic collaborations with leading institutions such as the Taiwan–Berkeley Health Innovation Accelerator, Taiwan is building a reinforced network for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, and industry leaders across Silicon Valley and the broader Bay Area.

Backed by strong government support, world-class research institutions, leading hospitals, specialized biotech parks, and a growing startup ecosystem, Taiwan has established a robust foundation for biomedical innovation. With expertise spanning across research, clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization, Taiwan is well-positioned to partner with global innovators in advancing next-generation healthcare solutions.

For more information, visit Development Center for Biotechnology

Media Contact:

Name: Wanfen Chen

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Development Center for Biotechnology