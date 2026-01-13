Startup Island TAIWAN Silicon Valley Hub Marks First Anniversary, Strengthening Taiwan-U.S. AI and Semiconductor Collaboration

NDC-backed innovation hub supports over 35 startups and facilitates more than 1,000 cross-border business connections

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup Island TAIWAN Silicon Valley Hub celebrated its first anniversary on January 12 (U.S. Pacific Time) in Palo Alto, bringing together startup founders, technology leaders, accelerators, and community representatives from Taiwan and the United States to reflect on a year of advancing cross-border innovation.

Officials and global community leaders gathered to celebrate the 1st anniversary of Startup Island TAIWAN Silicon Valley Hub in Palo Alto. Jonas Jasper Samland, the Innovation Advisor from Innovation Centre Denmark in the panel about how communities can connect and support startups. A very warm guest remark by Sudeepto Roy, Qualcomm Vice President of Engineering and Lead for Global Ecosystem Development Program

Established by Taiwan's National Development Council (NDC) in 2025, the Silicon Valley Hub serves as a two-way bridge between Taiwan's startup ecosystem and the global innovation network of Silicon Valley. Over the past year, the Hub has supported more than 35 startup teams in establishing a presence in the U.S. market. More than 80 percent of these teams focus on artificial intelligence, spanning AI applications, AI hardware, and integrated hardware-software solutions—areas where Taiwan holds strong competitive advantages.

Beyond physical space, the Hub has built deep connections across the local ecosystem, engaging more than 30 community organizations and over 200 ecosystem leaders, and facilitating more than 1,000 meaningful business and collaboration connections between Taiwanese startups and international partners. "At its core, this Hub was never meant to be just an event venue or a place for visibility," said Kyle Chen, Director of the Startup Island TAIWAN Silicon Valley Hub. "Our goal is to create a trusted foothold for Taiwan in Silicon Valley—one that is understood, respected, and relied upon." Drawing from the past year's experience, Chen outlined three strategic priorities moving forward: helping Taiwanese startups find the right positioning and connections in the U.S. market, enabling international partners to better understand Taiwan's technological strengths, and building long-term trust through a community-driven approach rather than one-off collaborations.

The anniversary event was attended by representatives from government offices, professional associations, global accelerators, and leading technology companies. Speakers highlighted Taiwan's strengths in AI, semiconductors, manufacturing, and engineering, noting that these capabilities are increasingly critical as AI moves from digital applications into real-world, energy-efficient deployment.

Looking ahead, Startup Island TAIWAN Silicon Valley Hub will continue to deepen engagement with global partners, support more Taiwanese startups in scaling internationally, and reinforce Taiwan's role as a trusted and indispensable contributor to the global innovation ecosystem.

About Startup Island TAIWAN

Startup Island TAIWAN is a national startup brand supported by Taiwan's National Development Council. Through hubs in key global innovation centers such as Silicon Valley and Tokyo, it aims to connect Taiwanese startups with international markets, talent, and partners, while showcasing Taiwan's strengths in advanced technology and innovation worldwide.

SOURCE Startup Island TAIWAN Silicon Valley Hub