Startup Mentor Vidya Raman Joins Sorenson Ventures as Principal

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorenson Ventures introduced Vidya Raman as its newest principal today. A veteran of early-stage startup investing, Vidya brings artificial intelligence (AI), product experience and extensive Silicon Valley connections to the fast-growing venture capital firm.

Throughout her career, Vidya has built and grown enterprise businesses as a product leader in open source, machine learning, analytics, and DevOps. She recently led product management for Cloudera's AI platform, making AI-at-scale a reality for a broad variety of customers and industries, including autonomous driving, biotech, and banking. As a venture investor, Vidya's network extends across a broad variety of accelerators and startup founders.

"Vidya truly understands how to create value for startups because she has helped create product-market fit herself in her prior roles," said Ken Elefant, managing director at Sorenson Ventures. "As an investment mentor and adviser, she brings an impressive base of knowledge and skills that will immediately contribute to our team and benefit our companies."

Before joining Sorenson Ventures, Vidya managed product strategies for eMeter, Silver Spring and Medtronic. She sits on the board of directors of HomeFirst Services and is a frequent speaker at technology conferences around the world.

Sorenson Ventures is led by Elefant and Rob Rueckert, deeply experienced venture capital investors and longtime Silicon Valley veterans.

About Sorenson Ventures

Sorenson Ventures is a venture capital firm based in Menlo Park, California, and Lehi, Utah. The fund's principals partner with deep product-oriented businesses in enterprise software and security and help them generate revenue, create foundations for accelerated growth and build value-add connections to Global 2000 customers. Sorenson Ventures has more than $110 million in capital under management and leverages the analytic and operational capabilities of Sorenson Capital, a growth equity and buyout firm founded in 2002. Visit sorensoncapital.com or connect on Twitter (@SorensonCap) to learn more.

