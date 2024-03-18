Startup Moldova Summit 2024: Driving Innovation and Growth

CHISINAU, Moldova, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Startup Moldova Summit 2024 , held on March 14, 2024, emerged as a cristical point in Moldova's technological landscape, hosting over 500 attendees and 30 venture capitalists and angel investors. Facilitating more than 350 networking sessions with startups, the summit provided an interactive forum for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and networking. Esteemed figures, including President Maia Sandu and Deputy Prime Minister Dumitru Alaiba, alongside industry experts, convened to explore avenues for fostering innovation and economic expansion within Moldova's tech sector.

Group photo of participants of the Startup Moldova Summit 2024

President Maia Sandu affirmed, "[Startups] are not just building businesses, but transforming our country into that modern European state awaited by our entire society". The Government of Moldova is actively streamlining administrative processes to strengthen a conducive business environment, a pivotal step in our journey towards digital transformation and bolstering Moldova's entrepreneurial ecosystem within the European integration framework.

The startup community in Moldova burgeons, with over 250 companies fostering innovative solutions across sectors such as Healthtech, EdTech, FinTech, MarTech, E-commerce, PropTech, and more. In the past two years alone, 25 Moldovan startups have secured over 15 million USD in funding from angel investors and venture capital funds. These achievements are a testament to recent reforms in legal, trade, and labor liberalization, coupled with the digitization of our economy. Moldova aspires to achieve a 100% "digital state" rate, with unique tech-enabling frameworks like the Moldova Innovation Technology Park , offering entrepreneurs a single 7% tax incentive, extended until 2035.

Olga Melniciuc, Executive Director at Startup Moldova, envisions, "Through innovation and collaboration, we aim to transform Moldova into a fertile ground for startups, where bold ideas meet the necessary resources to grow and thrive."

The summit spotlighted Moldova's trajectory as a growing tech hub in Central and Eastern Europe. Keynote speaker Dave Parker shared insights on prudent decision-making and agile adaptation in the entrepreneurial journey, resonating with attendees. Additionally, success stories from startup founders like Mihaela Kawinska ( Bloomcoding ), Viorica Vanica ( SelfTalk ), and Nicolae Guzun ( Sumboard ) inspired aspiring innovators.

Industry leaders such as Kristina Poustovan of Google Romania and Andreas Flodstrom of Beetroot emphasized technology's transformative potential in driving societal progress and global impact, further solidifying Moldova's standing in the global tech arena.

The Startup Moldova Summit 2024 stands as a guide of inspiration, uniting people involved to propel Moldova towards a future defined by technological excellence and entrepreneurial dynamism.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2365255/SSM_725.jpg