Startup Science Opens Community Investment Backed by 12x Exit Track Record

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup Science today announced the launch of its Regulation Crowdfunding campaign on wefunder.com/startupscience . The initiative expands the company's mission to democratize entrepreneurship by giving founders, partners, and supporters the opportunity to become stakeholders in the platform, driving global startup success.

The Startup Ecosystem Unified

Startup Science has previously raised $5.75 million from its management team and strategic investors to build its core platform, which today supports more than 88,000 founders and 200 entrepreneur support organizations (ESOs) across four continents.

This Regulation Crowdfunding round allows the broader startup ecosystem to own the platform it runs on.

"Startup Science exists to make startup success predictable," said Gregory Shepard, Founder and CEO of Startup Science. "By investing in this round, founders are not just users of the platform; they're co-owners in an ecosystem built to help them succeed. It's a milestone in our mission to unify entrepreneurship under one roof."

Startup Science centralizes the startup ecosystem by connecting founders with lifecycle-timed education, mentors, accelerators, investors, and resource providers through AI-matched support networks. Its partnerships include organizations such as the Angel Capital Association, Fulbright Canada, and the National Black Chamber of Commerce, enabling scalable, data-driven support across global markets.

"We invite everyone who believes in accessible entrepreneurship to help shape the future of startup innovation," said Jonathan Engle, Head of Marketing. "Our community-driven approach ensures that the people building the next generation of companies can also share in the value created."

The crowdfunding campaign is hosted exclusively on WeFunder, a registered funding portal, and will remain open for a limited time. Interested investors can review offering details and updates directly on the platform . Interested parties are encouraged to attend the investor webinar "Startup Science Exit Strategy Explained" by registering here .

About Startup Science

Startup Science is the leading platform for startup ecosystem management, helping accelerators, universities, investors, and associations guide founders from idea to exit. Built on the Startup Lifecycle framework, Startup Science unifies the startup ecosystem in one platform. The company supports 88,000+ founders and 150+ ecosystem partners across four continents. Learn more at www.startupscience.io or invest at wefunder.com/startupscience .

Required Regulatory Disclaimer

This offering is being made pursuant to Section 4(a)(6) of the Securities Act and the Regulation Crowdfunding exemption. Investors should carefully review the Form C and offering materials available on wefunder.com/startupscience . No money or other consideration is being solicited or will be accepted outside the platform. Any indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.

