Startup Science Selected by Fulbright Canada as Tech Platform for Their Entrepreneurship Initiative: Empowering Positive Global Change by Improving Startup Success

News provided by

Startup Science

18 Jan, 2024, 08:46 ET

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup Science is excited to announce the selection of our Gravity platform to support Fulbright Canada's revolutionary new Entrepreneurship Initiative. The Fulbright Entrepreneurship Initiative is a visionary project designed to harness the transformative power of entrepreneurship in addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges, including climate change, ecological and social sustainability, and economic parity. Recognizing entrepreneurship as a pivotal force in driving positive change and empowering individuals, this initiative is set to pilot in the United States and Canada in 2024, with the intent of expanding it globally. The project will be a collaborative effort between Fulbright Canada, Startup Science, and the Alacrity international network of accelerators. This partnership is poised to redefine entrepreneurial support, making it more accessible and impactful than ever before.

Continue Reading
Startup Science
Startup Science
Fulbright Canada
Fulbright Canada

About Startup Science

Gravity, from Startup Science, is a ground-breaking web-based entrepreneur support system that offers a comprehensive and immersive learning experience, blending theory with practical, real-world applications, that lets startup founders learn – and do – while building their business.  The Startup Science approach is based on decades of successful entrepreneurship that has resulted in dozens of successful exits, and rigorous research into why startups succeed or fail. Gravity is used by more than 100 university, accelerator and corporate partner organizations in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Africa.

Contact Information:
Startup Science – https://www.startupscience.io/contact
Fulbright Canada - https://www.fulbright.ca/contact-us
Alacrity Canadahttps://www.alacritycanada.com/contact/

Media Contact:
Gary Horn
760-390-8187
[email protected] 

SOURCE Startup Science

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.