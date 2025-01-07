"Startup Series: Latam," the New Digital Show that Spotlights Latin America's Booming Startup Ecosystem

Premiering January 8th, 2025, on YouTube and all major podcast platforms, the series features in-depth interviews in English with the region's most innovative founders and investors conducted by Peabody award-winning journalist Mariana Atencio and powered by Urban Tech.

MIAMI, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoLike Media, the media content house founded by former NBC and Univision journalist Mariana Atencio, is proud to announce the launch of "Startup Series: Latam"—a pioneering digital show that captures the energy and ingenuity driving Latin America's startup scene, highlighting the new entrepreneurs and innovators transforming the region—and the world.

Latin America has emerged as a global powerhouse for innovation. With unicorns like Mercado Libre, Rappi, and Nubank redefining industries, the region has proven its ability to cultivate world-class companies. "The most exciting place for founders right now isn't Silicon Valley. It's Latin America," said Mariana Atencio, host and executive producer of the series.

From Michel Edery, the Colombian CEO of SmartBeemo, who empowers Latinos to succeed in e-commerce, to Juan Pocaterra of Vikua, who uses data to build smart cities, and Mafe Vera, Venezuela's first female tech CEO, disrupting mass transportation with Wawa, these founders are tackling complex challenges with groundbreaking solutions.

"For too long, the narrative around Latin America and its immigrants has been dominated by political challenges," said Atencio. "This series proves we're so much more than that."

The show also explores the perspectives of visionary investors like Shu Nyatta, managing partner at Bicycle Capital and former co-lead of SoftBank's Latin America Fund; Carlos Otaola, founder of Urban Tech; and Laura González-Estéfani, founder of The Venture City. "Latin America is soulful," Nyatta shared. "Investing here isn't just rewarding financially—it's deeply meaningful."

"Startup Series: Latam" isn't just a show—it's a movement inspiring the next wave of Latino leaders. Stream the first episode on January 8th, 2025, on YouTube and all major podcast platforms. For more information, visit GoLikeMedia.com.

About GoLike Media

GoLike Media is a next-generation media content house founded by journalist Mariana Atencio. With a mission to amplify diverse voices and craft inspiring stories, GoLike Media produces content at the crossroads of innovation, business, and the human spirit.

