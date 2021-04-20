Startup Showdown Launches as a Virtual Tech Startup Pitch Competition with $120,000 Investment Prize Every Month

ATLANTA, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panoramic Ventures today opened applications for its inaugural Startup Showdown, the first in a series of pitch competitions designed to showcase and fund early-stage technology companies. The first competition in the monthly series will broadcast globally on June 24 and is open to tech startups across the country including the Southeast, Midwest, and other regions.

Entrepreneurs can now apply to pitch for the inaugural Startup Showdown. The deadline to submit an application is May 16.

Startup Showdown Supports Mission of Democratizing Access to Capital

The Startup Showdown series is hosted by Panoramic Ventures, the venture capital investing team of BIP Capital, one of the most active VC firms in the Southeast. Panoramic is led by highly successful entrepreneurs and investors Paul Judge and Mark Buffington.

"Startup Showdown is a unique opportunity for early-stage startups to present to well-known investors and innovators in the tech ecosystem as they look to take their companies to the next level," said Judge, Managing Partner of Panoramic. "Finalists will pitch to VCs while establishing long-lasting connections in the entrepreneur ecosystem. Our goal with this series of competitions is to democratize the funding process in order to showcase the most promising talent in the next frontier of innovation, regardless of race, gender, or geographic location."

Judge added that while the first Startup Showdown events will be virtual, Panoramic intends to host future events on the road in emerging tech centers in the Southeast, Midwest, and other regions of the country.

Mentor Day Will Help Refine Pitches, Build Connections in Tech Ecosystem

Every application submitted for Startup Showdown will be thoroughly reviewed by the Panoramic investment team. The team will narrow the applicant pool to 25 semifinalists who will then reap the benefits of a Mentor Day, during which they will receive pitch support and advice from founders and tech executives from 20+ leading companies in the region.

Mentors include leaders from Calendly, Georgia Tech VentureLab, NASDAQ, ParkMobile, PlayOn! Sports, Pricewaterhouse Coopers, SalesLoft, and others (for the full list of mentors, go here).

Who Will Receive Startup Showdown Bragging Rights?

Ultimately, five Startup Showdown semifinalists will be selected to virtually pitch on June 24 in front of a panel of guest judges. The winner of Startup Showdown will be provided with the opportunity to have Panoramic Ventures invest up to $120,000 in it.

Guest judges for the inaugural event include Kobie Fuller, Partner at Upfront Ventures, and Daley Ervin, Managing Director at Engage VC.

To submit an application to pitch for the June 24 Startup Showdown, or to secure a ticket to attend the event, visit startupshowdown.vc.

About Startup Showdown

Hosted by Panoramic Ventures, Startup Showdown is a monthly series of pitch competitions open to early-stage software and tech-enabled service businesses. For each competition, participants will be narrowed to 25 semifinalists who will benefit from a Mentor Day with industry leaders. Ultimately, five finalists in each competition will pitch their innovation to a panel of guest judges. For more information, visit startupshowdown.vc or follow Startup Showdown on Instagram or Twitter @showdownvc.

About Panoramic Ventures

BIP Capital (d/b/a Panoramic Ventures) is a venture capital firm based in Atlanta that takes a "wider-view" approach to investing by targeting the Southeast and Midwest and placing a focus on diverse founders and university startups. Panoramic opens new doors for overlooked founders, giving more entrepreneurs access to capital to build leading tech companies. For more information, visit www.panoramic.vc or follow Panoramic Ventures on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter @panoramicvc.

