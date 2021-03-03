Startup Space Announces Two New Hires to Fuel Growth and Continue Expansion

TAMPA, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup Space, the leading innovative platform for entrepreneurship community building, announces the appointment of Reneida Leon as Head of Product and Molly King as Associate Director of Client Experience. They arrive during a fast-growth phase as the company expands reach and diversifies product offerings.

Leon will lead the vision around Startup Space's portfolio of web, mobile, and data solutions for ecosystem builders. Her focus will be to analyze present and future client and member journeys in order to craft value-driven user experiences of continuous engagement and growth.

"I am excited about joining this team in its mission to empower our clients to grow their local business communities. Together, we will create technology and digital offerings that will vastly expand venture creation opportunity and accessibility to all entrepreneurs, breaking down geographic and demographic barriers to success."

Leon brings over 10 years of digital product management experience in the EdTech and eCommerce industries, leading experience innovation teams at companies like Kaplan, WGU, and most recently, Kroger. She lives in South Florida, where she is an active participant in the region's emerging technology scene. She holds a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Florida where she currently volunteers for its Hispanic Alumni Association Scholarship Committee, and an MBA from the University of Maryland's Smith School of Business.

Molly King joins as an Associate Director of Client Experience where she will assist our client team with onboarding, engagement, and delivery. From day one, King will be working to ensure that our communities have the tools and processes needed to support small businesses and measure impact.

Since her very first job sweeping porches at a bed and breakfast, King's career has been focused on the needs of her customers and supporting their goals. For the past five years, King has served entrepreneurial communities across the country and internationally. She is excited to bring that experience with her as she connects with the Startup Space community.

"Few people are more creative than entrepreneurs and fewer people are more dedicated and hard working than the community leaders who support them. It is a joy and an honor to support ecosystem builders who love their communities and leverage their skills to see them thrive."

After earning a bachelor's degree in sociology from Union University, King chose to call Raleigh, North Carolina home. She spends her free time exploring her ever-changing city.

"Our plan is to invest in great talent to fuel growth. Reneida and Molly coming onboard reflects that focus to add to our diverse and experienced leadership team to continue to build great products and delight our customers," according to David Ponraj, CEO of Startup Space.

