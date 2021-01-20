Startup Space Expands Leadership Team With Key New Hire

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup Space, the leading innovative platform for community building, announces the appointment of Jacqui Dietrich to the position of Head of Brand, Sales & Marketing. Dietrich arrives during a fast-growth phase as the company expands reach and releases additional capabilities to measure economic impact.

Jacqui Dietrich

Dietrich will lead the company's strategic vision to enable small businesses to start and grow through community support and access to resources. She will also work across the organization to deliver customized solutions for clients to drive business creation in the context of inclusion, equity, and diversity, and to measure the impact of these endeavors in their communities.

"The number of communities served and the activity on our platform has grown tremendously this past year," said David Ponraj, CEO of Startup Space. "Community leaders come to us seeking data-driven, responsive solutions for economic recovery that can help break down barriers when starting a business, especially in underserved communities. Jacqui brings extensive experience in this arena. She will play a vital role in connecting more entrepreneurship communities to our platform while guiding our impact in the creation of jobs, wealth, and innovation in communities worldwide."

Prior to joining Startup Space, Dietrich was Director of Partnerships for Established, an innovation consultancy and the team behind Startup of the Year. There, she led national outreach to engage thousands of entrepreneurship support organizations, economic development entities, and startup companies, including America's Largest Seed Fund™.

Earlier in her career, Dietrich served in economic development as the manager of The Commons on Champa, a first of its kind public-private partnership and entrepreneurship center located in Denver, CO. Prior to this, she worked with multiple social impact ventures, managed entrepreneurship programs at the University of Colorado Boulder, and helped to start an e-commerce company in rural South Dakota.

"Startup Space has leveraged its technology to ensure the ability to access resources, start a business, lift up local economies, and solve for equity," said Dietrich. "It is an honor to join the team in transforming the nature of entrepreneurial support systems. Small businesses are an undeniable lifeforce for economic well-being and wealth generation. I am eager to be a part of connecting communities to new possibilities through Startup Space and promoting economic prosperity through this shared mission."

Dietrich resides in Rapid City, South Dakota, where she serves on the Board of Directors for Benchmark Data Labs, a nonprofit that provides credible and timely data for decision-making that enables the long-term improvement of organizations and communities. She holds a BA from Black Hills State University and an MBA from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

About Startup Space

Startup Space is a leading community platform that helps connect entrepreneurs to resources in their communities while also providing data analytics and management systems for community builders. For more information, visit https://www.startupspace.us or contact us at [email protected].

Contact:

David Ponraj

8135082707

[email protected]

SOURCE Startup Space, LLC