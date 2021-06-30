Startup STAGERIE® Launches First National Online Home Staging Marketplace

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagerie has launched the first national online home staging consultation marketplace, connecting real estate agents, homeowners, and expert stagers.

Home staging is widely seen as a way for sellers to sell their homes for more money (thanks to shows on HGTV and online home portals such as Zillow), and Stagerie simplifies the process for all parties.

Realtors and Homeowners can use Stagerie from their phones to get their action plan.

While virtual staging has come to the forefront in recent years for vacant homes, occupied home staging has remained the same. Stagerie allows a client (realtor or homeowner) to take photos with their phone of an occupied home and submit them online.

Within two days the client receives a detailed staging consultation task list. The client uses the task list to fully stage their home for photos, marketing, and listing for sale.

Stagerie founder Nora Crosthwaite is a former software professional and a licensed REALTOR® in Iowa. She put Stagerie together after finding that having in-person staging consultations for her listings were not as efficient or effective for sellers and stagers.

"Stagerie is a solution that I have used to solve my own inefficiencies. In five minutes, I can submit pictures to Stagerie's growing team of staging professionals online and receive a Home Staging Action Plan for my sellers within two days. Sellers love having expert advice, which leads to more referrals for their agents," Crosthwaite explained.

"Any homeowner, stager or real estate agent can become a member of our marketplace and benefit from Stagerie. Our services are affordable and efficient, with our guarantee that every online staging project is completed and returned within four days after it's received."

About Stagerie:

Stagerie is an open online marketplace that provides homeowners with the best visualization of their listing to increase its sale price. Serial entrepreneur, Realtor® and software professional Nora Crosthwaite created Stagerie to bring together homeowners, staging professionals and real estate agents to enhance the revenue of each. To learn more, request a demo or visit www.stagerie.com. Read more about Nora's journey to improve real estate and business on LinkedIn and Twitter.

