Startup Tech Company Helping Austin Restaurants Thrive Post COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WitL, an innovative startup tech company, announced today that they will be offering Austin restaurants $75,000 worth of discounts to pass onto their customers through their new mobile app launching soon. The pandemic left a devastating trail of destruction in many regards, but economically, restaurants were among the hardest hit and WitL wants to help them thrive again.

WitL will provide every restaurant with the ability to offer up to $500 worth of discounts to new and/or existing customers, guaranteeing a no-cost trial to the first 150 restaurants that join the app. WitL connects restaurants and customers through a custom discount marketplace and aims to help both parties engage like never before. By using WitL, restaurants can drive instant traffic to prospective customers through custom promotions at any day or time of their choosing.

"Austin is one of the most unique cities when it comes to diverse cuisines and a variety of dining experiences. We saw firsthand the havoc that COVID-19 had on their restaurants, especially the small, stand-alone ones. We anticipate Austin restaurants to emerge in the wake of the pandemic, and we want to help get people into those businesses," said Nick Schlueter, the Director of Marketing at WitL.

Austin restaurants can sign up now for the $500 promotion by visiting www.witl.it/merchants

About WitL:

WitL is a real-time discount marketplace that enables merchants and customers to connect through custom and exclusive discounts. WitL allows restaurants to instantly drive traffic targeting new and existing customers through custom promotions on any day or at any time of their choosing, with a 100% guaranteed return on campaign spend. WitL customers can search for their favorite foods or beverages and receive the hottest deals at that specific time. For more information on WitL, please visit www.WitL.it .

