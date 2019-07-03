Startup Vietnam Foundation (SVF) Announces The Grand Vision to Mark Vietnam on the Global Map

July 2019 marks the milestone of Startup Vietnam Foundation (SVF) as it enters the fifth year of operation. During the annual meeting with 200 key stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem including government officials, entrepreneurs, universities, research centers, investors, communities and mentors, SVF announced "SVF 2020 - 2025: The Grand Vision", further establishing its commitment to support the National Innovation Ecosystem.

With the Grand Vision as "Marking Vietnam on the global map by local's technology core competency", SVF will focus on three activity pillars in the next phase 2020-2025:

Impact Ecosystem by further facilitating, collaborating and connecting with all ecosystem builders and supporters. Empower Tech by strengthening the competitive advantages for agritech, fintech and tech startups Connect Investment by leveraging its local and global network for investment, trade and commercialization opportunities.

SVF expressed gratitude to hundreds of its partners and mentors during the meeting, further calling out for collaborations from all stakeholders in the national innovation ecosystem. Notably, SVF also officially announced its flagship nation-wide initiatives to broaden its impact on the innovation ecosystem in Vietnam, namely the National Grant Scheme to support other ecosystem builders' activities, the annual Local Economic Forum, the Innovation Development Programs for students, entrepreneurs, local governments and investment.

"Vietnam is unleashing its potential for tech growth. SVF commits to be the bridge to support any global partners to come and collaborate with Vietnam innovation ecosystem. We call out for all global partners to connect with us and explore Vietnam - one of the most active emerging countries in South Asia," said Mr. Pham Duy Hieu - Vice Chairman of SVF.

About Startup Vietnam Foundation (SVF)

Startup Vietnam Foundation (SVF) is the first Socialized and Non-profit Foundation to support innovation ecosystem in Vietnam by impacting ecosystem, empowering tech and connecting investment. With the ultimate mission "For You, For Vietnam", SVF has actively engaged with multiple local and global stakeholders from the government, universities, accelerators, incubators, mentor communities, investors and startups / entrepreneurs.

Website: www.svf.org.vn

