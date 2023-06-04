Startup World Cup 2023 Chengdu Regional was successfully held in Jingrong Town, Pidu District, Chengdu

CHENGDU, China, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 18th, the Startup World Cup 2023 Chengdu Regional was successfully held in Jingrong Town, Pidu District, Chengdu.

This event was hosted by Fenox Venture Capital Accelerator, Pegasus Tech Ventures, Invest Hong Kong, UESTC, Garage coffee, Hummingbird, Gao Fu (Chengdu) Incubation Center and LECHUANG Incubation Center. The winning team will compete in the Startup World Cup 2023 Asia Finale in Hong Kong, where the first prize winner will be awarded HK$30,000 and advance to the Grand Finale in Australia. They will compete in the world's largest global entrepreneurship event against 70+ regional champions, and will have the opportunity to network with world-class startups, venture capital firms, and decision-makers at world-famous companies, with the global champion receiving $1,000,000 investment prize.

The event attracted more than three hundred participants, and invited the guests and judges from Pidu Government secretary, Chengdu Tianfu Tourism Industry Investment Group Co., Ltd, JR Capital, Chengdu Talent Venture Capital Co.,Ltd, KPMG China ,etc. Meanwhile, from dozens of registered projects, 8 projects were selected to enter the road show, and the projects involved multiple fields such as the Internet of Things, Biosensors, Artificial Intelligence, Gene Editing, Smart Cities, and Green Architecture.

In the wake of a brilliant project road show and fierce competition, the winners are as follows:

2022SWC Southwestern District Most Investment Value Award - Chengdu Clonorgan Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

2023 SWC Southwest Region Most Promising Investment Award - Chongqing Novos Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

2022SWC Southwestern District Most Growth Potential Award - Chengdu SanShi Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

After the project roadshow, an event invitation was sent to industry senior experts and investors with the theme of "What opportunities and changes will AIGC bring?" Through a roundtable forum, they had in-depth discussions on the popular ChatGPT, inspiring startup companies and practitioners to think about the future.

Jingrong Town, Pidu District, boasts numerous resources for new businesses, which is laying the groundwork for long-term innovation success by importing international resources, optimizing the local project promotion mechanism, publicizing and implementing the innovation policy, and investing in the development of Jingrong Town. Today, Pidu is drawing more and more exceptional entrepreneurial and inventive firms as a world-class ecological platform for the growth of local and foreign high-tech enterprises.

