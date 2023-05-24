Startup World Cup 2023 Silicon Valley Regional: Apply and Win $1 Million Investment Prize

News provided by

Pegasus Tech Ventures

24 May, 2023, 17:00 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup World Cup is back in Silicon Valley! The Silicon Valley Regional Competition is scheduled for August 3rd, 2023, at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA.

Startup World Cup is looking for the best and the brightest startups to apply to compete. The selected Top 15 applicants will present on stage on August 3rd. The winner of this event will join the 50+ other global finalists at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale series, in which they will have the opportunity to win a $1,000,000 investment prize in San Francisco on December 1st, 2023.

Startups apply here: https://www.startupworldcup.io/silicon-valley-app-2023 

The application deadline is July 1! Do not miss your chance!

For more details on the Silicon Valley Regional event: https://www.startupworldcup.io/silicon-valley-regional. Check out the 2022 Silicon Valley Highlights Video.

Register for the event here.

Here are the Judges and Speakers confirmed to attend:

  • Bill Reichert (Partner at Pegasus Tech Ventures)
  • Jihong Kim (Managing Director at Samsung Ventures)
  • Ullas Naik (Founder at Streamlined Ventures) 
  • Gwen Edwards (Managing Director at Golden Seeds)
  • Eric Rosenblum (Managing Partner at Foothill Ventures)
  • Ashmeet Sidana (Chief Engineer at Engineering Capital)
  • And others!

The Silicon Valley Regional Competition is part of the Startup World Cup global competition, with regional events in 50+ cities around the world, including thousands of entrepreneurs and hundreds of investors. The mission of Startup World Cup is to highlight the best technology startups around the world, and to connect those startups into the global innovation ecosystem.

Entrepreneurs who are not in the Silicon Valley region should check out regional competitions in their part of the world and the Series of Grand Finale events here: https://www.startupworldcup.io/grand-finale.

Worldwide Regional Competitions: https://www.startupworldcup.io/

About Pegasus Tech Ventures
Pegasus Tech Ventures is a global venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley with $2 Billion in assets under management. Pegasus offers intellectual and financial capital to emerging technology companies around the world. In addition to offering institutional investors a top-tier venture capital investment approach, Pegasus also offers a unique Venture Capital-as-a-Service (VCaaS) model for large, global corporations that wish to partner with cutting-edge technology startups. For more information about Pegasus, please check out https://www.pegasustechventures.com.

SOURCE Pegasus Tech Ventures

Also from this source

Pegasus Tech Ventures Launches US $100 Million Fund with Denka Company Limited

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.