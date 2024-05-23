Startup World Cup 2024 Silicon Valley Regional: Apply and Win $1 Million Investment Prize

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup World Cup is back in Silicon Valley! The Silicon Valley Regional Competition is scheduled for August 1st, 2024, at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA.

Startup World Cup is looking for the best and the brightest startups to apply to compete. The selected Top 15 applicants will present on stage on August 1st. The winner of this event will join the 75+ other global finalists at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale series, in which they will have the opportunity to win a $1,000,000 investment prize in San Francisco on October 4th, 2024.

Startups apply here: https://www.startupworldcup.io/silicon-valley-app-2024

The application deadline is June 30! Do not miss your chance!

For more details on the Silicon Valley Regional event: https://www.startupworldcup.io/silicon-valley-regional . Check out the 2023 Silicon Valley Highlights Video.

Register for the event here .

Here are the Judges and Speakers confirmed to attend:

Jihong Kim (Managing Director at Samsung Ventures)

Rashmi Gopinath (General Partner at B Capital Group)

Abhishek Shukla (Managing Director at Prosperity7 Ventures)

Arpan Shan (Partner at Pear VC)

(Partner at Pear VC) Nuno Goncalves Pedro (Founder and Managing Partner at Chamaeleon)

(Founder and Managing Partner at Chamaeleon) Holly Wu (North America Tech M&A, Venture and Partnerships at Mercedes-Benz)

Eric Rosenblum (Managing Partner at Foothill Ventures)

Bill Reichert (Partner at Pegasus Tech Ventures)

And others!

The Silicon Valley Regional Competition is part of the Startup World Cup global competition, with regional events in 75+ cities around the world, including thousands of entrepreneurs and hundreds of investors. The mission of Startup World Cup is to highlight the best technology startups around the world, and to connect those startups into the global innovation ecosystem.

Entrepreneurs who are not in the Silicon Valley region should check out regional competitions in their part of the world and the Series of Grand Finale events here: https://www.startupworldcup.io/grand-finale .

Worldwide Regional Competitions: https://www.startupworldcup.io/

About Pegasus Tech Ventures

Pegasus Tech Ventures is a global venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley with $2 Billion in assets under management. Pegasus offers intellectual and financial capital to emerging technology companies around the world. In addition to offering institutional investors a top-tier venture capital investment approach, Pegasus also offers a unique Venture Capital-as-a-Service (VCaaS) model for large, global corporations that wish to partner with cutting-edge technology startups. For more information about Pegasus, please check out https://www.pegasustechventures.com .

