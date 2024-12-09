Startup World Cup 2025 CES Las Vegas - Win $1M Investment Prize!

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Startup World Cup is making its highly anticipated debut at CES 2025 in Las Vegas! Join us on January 9, 2025, at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas, NV, for a chance to propel your startup to global recognition.

This global competition is open to the most groundbreaking and innovative startups. This CES Las Vegas Regional will select the Top 15 startup applicants to pitch live at the event, with the winner earning a coveted spot at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale in San Francisco on October 17, 2025, to compete for a $1M investment prize.

The Las Vegas Regional Competition brings together influential venture capitalists and global corporations, creating unparalleled networking opportunities with industry leaders, potential partners, and investors. The event will also feature corporate seminars covering key industry topics, including:

Investing in the Future of Innovation

Leveraging the U.S. Market with Effective Collaboration

Key U.S. Business Trends to Watch in 2025

Key Details:

Startup Application Deadline: December 16, 2024

Notification of Selection: December 20, 2024

Apply to Pitch: Startup World Cup CES Las Vegas Application

Don't miss your chance to showcase your startup on a global stage and connect with the world's leading innovators and investors.

For more details about the CES Las Vegas Regional event, visit: Las Vegas Regional . Register now to attend .

Event Agenda:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM: Corporate Seminars - A series of workshops focused on corporate innovation best practices and maximizing returns within the startup ecosystem.

1:00 PM - 4:30 PM: Startup World Cup Pitch Event - The Top 15 startups will pitch for a chance to advance to the Grand Finale and compete for the $1M investment prize.

4:30 PM - 5:30 PM: Networking Reception - Connect with other entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders.

About the Startup World Cup

The Startup World Cup is a global series of startup competitions and conferences, powered by Pegasus Tech Ventures. With over 100 regional events across 60+ countries, the competition culminates in a Grand Finale in Silicon Valley on October 17th, 2025, where the top startups from each region will compete for a $1 million investment prize.

For a complete list of regional events, visit: Startup World Cup .

About Pegasus Tech Ventures

Pegasus Tech Ventures is a leading global venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley, with over $2 billion in assets under management. Pegasus supports emerging technology companies worldwide by providing both intellectual and financial capital. They also offer a unique Venture Capital-as-a-Service (VCaaS) model for large corporations looking to partner with cutting-edge startups. Learn more at Pegasus Tech Ventures .

SOURCE Pegasus Tech Ventures