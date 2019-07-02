Startups 100 Index Revealed: GuestReady Leads the Hospitality & Travel Category at Rank 9

LONDON, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK's longest running index of disruptive new startups, the Startups 100, has been announced today and GuestReady reached the top 10.

Startups 100, the longest running annual index of its kind ranks the country's top 100 fast-growth potential new businesses launched in the last five years.

GuestReady beat off stiff competition from over 400 other applicants including other startups in the Hospitality & Travel category such as Airsorted (rank 12), Feast It (rank 17), Hostmaker (rank 83) and Emilia's Crafted Pasta (rank 85).

GuestReady, a globally leading short-term rental management company, has been listed number 9 in the UK's top 100 startups index of new disruptive businesses launched in the last five years. GuestReady was the only hospitality/ travel startup that made the top 10 beating off stiff competition, including its direct competitors.

Run by Startups.co.uk, the Startups 100 offers a diverse showcase of new businesses which demonstrate innovation, solid financials, economic impact, and the ability to scale.

The list was invigilated by a host of high-profile business leaders including entrepreneur and angel investor Alex Farrell, England and Lions rugby player and CEO Tim Rodber, Instagram influencer and small business advocate Gemma Metcalfe-Beckers (Mutha Hood), engineer, investor, and inventor Gi Fernando MBE and founder and serial entrepreneur and President of MVF Titus Sharpe.

With guest expectation always on the rise, GuestReady responded by offering premium property management services to property investors, homeowners and Airbnb hosts to boost the success of their properties on the short-term rental market. GuestReady's clients have access to 24/7 support on guest communication, personalised welcomes, concierge services, hotel quality linen and towels as well as other amenities, designed to boost the performance of the property on the short-term rental market. The startup recently closed its series A funding round with $6M and in April 2019 acquired the Paris-based home-sharing company Bnblord, solidifying its position as the leading Airbnb management company in Europe.

"We are delighted to make the top 10 in the Startups 100 2019 Index this year! It's a true reflection of the hard work our team has put in to consolidate our position as the UK's leading Airbnb Management company," replies Alexander Limpert, Co-Founder and CEO of GuestReady.

Editor of Startups.co.uk, Bryn Glover: "Congratulations to all of the companies listed on the Startups 100 this year. We had more entries than ever and the standard was especially high, so being included is a fantastic achievement. All of the judges were incredibly excited by the lineup this year and the obvious innovation and ambition cultivated here in the UK, even in difficult times."

"We have a good track record of identifying potential - Deliveroo, Notonthehighstreet, HelloFresh and many more, so we can't wait to watch the businesses progress over the coming years."

About GuestReady

GuestReady Group is a globally leading short-term rental management company, which provides professional services to property investors, homeowners and Airbnb hosts in the United Kingdom, France, Portugal, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. Services include everything from listing creation to guest communications, housekeeping, key management, and price optimisation.

GuestReady won the 2018 Serviced Apartment Award as the Best Service Provider; was named one of the Hot 25 Startups for 2019 by Phocuswire and Voyager HQ, and was ranked number 9 in the UK's best and exciting new business index by Startups 100. GuestReady enjoys a TrustScore score of 9.1 out of 10 on TrustPilot.

For more information about the services provided by GuestReady, contact our local press team. Or visit the GuestReady Website: https://www.guestready.com

About Startup 100 Index

Established in 2008, the Startups 100 index identifies privately-owned UK companies launched in the last 5 years which demonstrate innovation, solid financials, economic impact and the ability to scale.

As the ONLY and longest running index of its kind, the prestigious Startups 100 is industry renowned for uncovering businesses that will go on to become major brands, and even household names. It boasts alumni companies including Deliveroo, Notonthehighstreet, Bulb Monzo and HelloFresh.

For an overview of the Startup 100 2019 Index visit: https://startups.co.uk/startups-100/2019/

