Startups Compete for Cash and Investor Interest During Ski Lift Pitch at Taos Ski Valley

During rides up the ski lifts in picturesque Taos Ski Valley, entrepreneurs pitched investors on why their fledgling businesses were worthy of prize money and investments.

TAOS, N.M., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Surrounded by snow and 12,0000-foot peaks, 10 promising startups pitched the potential of their businesses to investors while riding the chairlifts at Taos Ski Valley as part of the annual Ski Lift Pitch hosted by CNM Ingenuity, an economic development arm of Central New Mexico Community College (CNM).

Each startup got to ride the lift with a variety of investment firms, using their eight minutes on the ride up the mountain to give an overview of their company, explain how their business is solving a problem or bringing an innovation to the market, and answer questions from the judges. Finalists then pitched another round of judges at the lodge.

This year's event featured five startups from New Mexico for the in-state category, and five startups from outside New Mexico for the out-of-state competition, a new addition this year. Guide Theory won the New Mexico competition and SouthLight Services won the out-of-state category, each receiving a $10,000 first-place prize and valuable networking opportunities.

Guide Theory helps seasonal workers gain financial stability and career momentum while giving employers tools to improve retention, readiness, and workforce sustainability. SouthLight Services, a Denver company, specializes in digitally replacing outdated phone lines that support fire panels, elevators, emergency response systems, and other critical infrastructure, without the need for rewiring or risking compliance issues.

"Pitching on the ski lift genuinely felt like home," says Sasha Clonts, founder of Guide Theory who once served as a children's ski instructor at Taos Ski Valley. "Getting to share Guide Theory in that setting—where seasonal workers literally make the magic happen—was surreal in the best way."

Clonts plans to use the funding to implement brand updates, expand pilot programs, and grow the business to reach more communities.

This year's Ski Lift Pitch brought together the most investors and venture capitalists in the event's history. During the two-day event, the competing businesses capitalized on opportunities to network with investors. Those connections can often be the most valuable part of the event for the participating businesses.

"CNM Ingenuity is grateful to all of the outstanding startups and inspiring investors who made this year's Ski Lift Pitch such a success," said Xavier Lemon, Director of Entrepreneurship for CNM Ingenuity. "We're excited for all of the outstanding startups and look forward to seeing what they're able to achieve after establishing these highly valuable connections with investors at Ski Lift Pitch."

SOURCE CNM Ingenuity