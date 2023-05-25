Startups Flock to Too-Big-To-Fail Banks

News provided by

Kruze Consulting

25 May, 2023, 08:37 ET

According to data from Kruze Consulting, the percent of startups with too-big-to-fail bank accounts went from 9% in February to 72% in April

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on data from 160+ venture fund startups and more than $2 billion in cash, startups have been flocking to the major banks like JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America. In addition to new bank accounts, startups have also been moving cash into less risky vehicles like sweep and treasury accounts.

Continue Reading
Percentage of startups with a funded banking relationship
Percentage of startups with a funded banking relationship
Bank Deposits
Bank Deposits

In February of this year, only 9% of startups-maintained bank accounts at the major banks, but by April that number skyrocketed to 72%. Additionally, JP Morgan had basically no presence in the startup banking world but after the FRB took over JP Morgan now commands a 60% market share of startup bank accounts. Startups have also been changing the way they hold cash in the bank. At the end of February $1.5 billion of startup cash was held in checking and other "risky" accounts. By the end of March, that number declined by $400 million and has continued over the following months as startups move cash into sweep and treasury bond products.

"The banking landscape after SVB and FRB declines has not only impacted where startups bank, but also what accounts they hold it in. Recently, we've been seeing term sheets that require startups to maintain two banking relationships," said Healy Jones, VP at Kruze Consulting. "While these measures have insulated startups from future banking failures, they also make it very easy for startups to move cash quickly between banks - making the possibility of mass withdrawals easier - since our data shows that the median startup now has two banking relationships today versus only one in February."

The startup and venture ecosystem has adapted quickly to the recent volatility in the banking sector. Startups have positioned themselves wisely in order to minimize the impact of future banking failures, but their new capital deployment strategies have made it easier for startups to move cash quickly between banks which could make it harder for bank regulators to contain crises.

About Kruze Consulting
Kruze provides Startup CFO Consulting to over 800+ startups in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, New York, and other major startup hubs. To date, Kruze's clients have raised over $12 billion in venture capital and are market-leading Saas, software, eCommerce, eHealth and FinTech startups. Founded in 2012 by Vanessa Kruze, a Big Four alum, startup controller and CPA, the firm handles all things accounting, tax, finance, and HR. Everything including interim CFO Consulting, financial modeling, startup tax returns, venture debt consulting, 409A valuations, bookkeeping, AR/AP, and Seed/Series A/B Fundraising Preparation can be seamlessly handled by the professionals at Kruze. Visit https://kruzeconsulting.com/ to learn more.

Press Contact
Mike West
[email protected]
(415) 689-8574

SOURCE Kruze Consulting

Also from this source

Startup CEO Salaries Decline to 2019 Levels

Percent of Startups Renting Office Space Returns Pre-Pandemic Levels

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.