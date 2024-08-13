Starwood Capital Appoints Andrew Sossen Senior Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Capital Group ("Starwood Capital"), a global private investment firm with a primary focus on real estate, today announced that Andrew J. Sossen will rejoin the firm in September as a Senior Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Andrew will be a member of Starwood Capital's executive committee and oversee the day-to-day operations of the firm, reporting to Barry Sternlicht, Starwood Capital's Chairman and CEO.

"I am delighted to welcome Andrew back to the Starwood family in this important role," said Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital. "Andrew is a known executive who, after 14 years with us in a similar role in Starwood Property Trust, now moves to fill this role in its parent, Starwood Capital Group. Andrew can hit the ground running. He knows our team, our culture, and our desire to excel in all our endeavors."

Since his departure in 2023, Mr. Sossen worked for a vertically integrated private equity firm focused on U.S.-based commercial real estate private credit strategies.

Prior to that, Mr. Sossen spent close to 14 years at Starwood Capital, including serving as Starwood Property Trust's (NYSE: STWD) Chief Operating Officer since July 2011 and its General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Executive Vice President since January 2010. Prior to joining Starwood Capital, Mr. Sossen served as the General Counsel of KKR & Co.'s asset management business and KKR Financial Holdings LLC, a publicly traded specialty finance company, where he was a member of senior management and involved in the policy and strategic decision-making, as well as day-to-day operations of the businesses. Mr. Sossen previously served as a trustee of Starwood Waypoint Residential Trust, a publicly traded REIT that is a predecessor company of Invitation Homes ("SWAY"). Mr. Sossen's career began at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, where he was a member of the firm's corporate department, specializing in capital markets and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Sossen received both a Juris Doctor degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

