Starwood Capital Appoints John Gonnella as Head of U.S. Asset Management

Industry Veteran Brings Significant Value Creation and Asset Management Expertise to Expanding Senior Leadership Team

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Capital Group ("Starwood Capital"), a leading global private investment firm, today announced the appointment of John Gonnella as Senior Managing Director and Head of U.S. Asset Management, effective April 20, 2026. Mr. Gonnella is a deeply experienced real estate investment and asset management executive with a two-decade track record of driving value creation across complex, multi-billion-dollar portfolios. In this role, he will oversee the asset management strategy across Starwood Capital's real estate assets in the United States.

"I am pleased to welcome John to Starwood Capital," said Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital. "John shares our commitment to excellence and execution, and our unwavering focus on value creation. As we continue to thoughtfully grow our team and build on the industry standard we have set for the past 30 years across real estate investment, asset management and client partnership, his significant expertise managing diverse real estate portfolios across geographies and property sectors will benefit our teams, assets and investment partners."

Mr. Gonnella joins Starwood Capital from Centerbridge Partners, where he spent more than a decade leading asset management strategy across a diversified global real estate portfolio, most recently as a Senior Managing Director and Head of Real Estate Asset Management. Prior to Centerbridge, he served as Vice President at Northwood Investors, focused on the direct asset management and oversight of real estate investments, as well as the firm's retail and multifamily operating and development platforms. He began his real estate investment career as an associate with Morgan Stanley Real Estate Funds.

"John's disciplined, hands-on approach to driving strong performance across asset classes and market cycles will have an immediate positive impact for our team," said Jonathan Pollack, President of Starwood Capital. "I am confident his perspective, drive and creativity will add tremendous value to our expanding leadership team. As we position the firm for its next phase of growth, I look forward to benefiting from John's experience and working closely with him to advance our industry-leading private real estate platform."

"I have long admired Starwood Capital's visionary leadership across the global real estate investment landscape," said John Gonnella. "The Firm's track record of innovation and strong investment performance is exceptional, and I am excited to contribute to its continued success across asset classes while helping to create enduring value at both the portfolio and asset level."

In addition to his executive responsibilities, Mr. Gonnella has served on the boards of multiple large, multi-asset real estate and consumer businesses, including Merit Hill Capital, Resort Finance America, LLC, and Suntex Marina Investors, LLC. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the Stillman School of Business at Seton Hall University.

About Starwood Capital Group

Starwood Capital Group is a private investment firm with a core focus on real assets globally. Since its inception in 1991, Starwood Capital Group has raised over $90 billion of capital and currently has $125+ billion of assets under management. Through a series of comingled opportunity funds and Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (SREIT), a non-listed REIT, the Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk/reward dynamics to be evolving.

Starwood Capital also manages Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), the largest commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States, which has successfully deployed $112 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $30 billion across debt and equity investments. Alongside Starwood Property Trust, Starwood Capital manages over $5 billion in several private debt funds investing across the globe.

Starwood Capital's other affiliates include: Highmark Residential, a property management company; Starwood Digital Ventures, a platform dedicated to the firm's data center investment strategy; Starwood Hotels, a hotel brand management team; Essex Title, a title agent for one or more underwriters in issuing title policies and/or providing support services; and Starwood Oil & Gas, which seeks to capitalize on conventional and unconventional North American assets.

Additional information can be found at www.starwoodcapital.com, www.starwoodnav.reit, www.starwoodpropertytrust.com and www.starwoodhotels.com.

