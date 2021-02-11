Starwood Capital Group Hires Khalif Edwards as a Managing Director in its Global Capital Raising Group

MIAMI, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Capital Group ("Starwood Capital"), a global private investment firm focused on real estate and energy investments, today announced it has hired Khalif Edwards as a Managing Director in its Global Capital Raising and Investor Relations Group. In his new role, Mr. Edwards will be responsible for raising capital within North America for all of Starwood Capital's private investment funds and co-investments.

Mr. Edwards, who began his new role on February 1, joins Starwood from Cityview, a real estate investment management company, where he also served as Managing Director and Head of Capital Raising and Investor Relations. Prior to Cityview, Mr. Edwards spent eight years at Clarion Partners where he oversaw capital raising and investor relations for the Western United States.

"Starwood Capital is extremely pleased to add Khalif to the ranks of our talented team, particularly given his demonstrated history of success in his previous roles," said Jennifer Barbetta, Senior Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer. "As our firm continues to grow and attract talent from around the globe, Khalif's strong relationships with the investor community and a deep understanding of the capital raising process within the real estate sector will be a welcome addition as we continue to build on our successes."

In his position at Cityview, Edwards worked to broaden and diversify the firm's investor and institutional relationships. Edwards led new capital development opportunities with private and public pension fund plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and family offices. At Clarion Partners, Edwards led West Coast fundraising and client relationships for the firm's funds and individual accounts where he was able to raise $3 billion in equity from 2012 to 2019.

"Starwood has a strong track record of success and I am both excited and honored to join the team," said Khalif Edwards. "I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to raise the capital and resources necessary for Starwood to continue executing on its strategy while delivering attractive returns to our investors."

About Starwood Capital Group

Starwood Capital Group is a private investment firm with a core focus on global real estate, energy infrastructure and oil & gas. The Firm and its affiliates maintain 16 offices in seven countries around the world, and currently have approximately 4,100 employees. Since its inception in 1991, Starwood Capital Group has raised over $55 billion of equity capital, and currently has in excess of $70 billion of assets under management. The Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk/reward dynamics to be evolving. Over the past 29 years, Starwood Capital Group and its affiliates have successfully executed an investment strategy that involves building enterprises in both the private and public markets. Additional information can be found at starwoodcapital.com.

Media Contacts:

Tom Johnson / Dan Scorpio

Abernathy MacGregor Group

(212) 371-5999

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Starwood Capital Group

Related Links

http://starwoodcapital.com

