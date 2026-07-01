Starwood Capital Group Raises $10.2 Billion Opportunistic Real Estate Fund

Successful fundraising in challenging environment demonstrates enthusiasm for firm's core focus on real assets globally, extensive team experience and expertise across asset classes and geographies

MIAMI, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Capital Group ("Starwood Capital"), a leading global private investment firm, today announced the successful final closing of its latest opportunistic real estate fund, Starwood Distressed Opportunity Fund XIII ("SOF XIII"), with capital commitments in excess of $10.2 billion. Together with existing commitments to Starwood Capital's other investment vehicles, the firm's assets under management now total approximately $130 billion.

SOF XIII will continue to focus on real assets globally, with the flexibility to shift between asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack. SOF XIII will primarily target transactions across the United States and Europe, with selective opportunities in Asia Pacific, and a focus on a strategic mix of residential, data center, industrial and hospitality assets.

SOF XIII was supported by more than 300 new and existing investors across approximately 20 countries, demonstrating broad enthusiasm for Starwood Capital's future and its extensive investment capabilities. This diverse and sophisticated investor base includes pensions, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, wealth managers, family offices and high net worth investors. In addition, Starwood Capital Group and related parties have committed $100 million to SOF XIII.

"We are very grateful for our investors' continued strong support. This is a testament to the strength of our team and the trust our LPs place in us," said Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital. "We are excited about the opportunities we have already sourced for this fund and are proud of our track record of delivering results for our investors through market cycles. With our scale, resources and breadth of talent, we are well-positioned to execute on opportunities in this compelling environment for real estate."

"We could not be more proud of our brand, our strategy and our team's capabilities, and of the results we have consistently delivered for our investors," said Jonathan Pollack, President of Starwood Capital. "With a growing team of more than 350 investment professionals and an expanding global footprint, we have the talent, scale and conviction to continue delivering great performance. We are seeing strong tailwinds driven by slowing supply in traditional real estate asset classes and tremendous growth in technology and manufacturing – this is an exciting time to be investing in real estate."

Starwood Capital has already closed or committed to 20 transactions to date in SOF XIII, committing more than $3 billion of equity. This initial portfolio highlights the firm's breadth and global footprint, with significant investments in housing, industrial and data centers in each of the United States, Europe and Asia.

About Starwood Capital Group

Starwood Capital Group is a private investment firm with a core focus on real assets globally. Since its inception in 1991, Starwood Capital Group has raised over $95 billion of capital and currently has ~$130 billion of assets under management. Through a series of comingled opportunity funds and Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (SREIT), a non-listed REIT, the Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk/reward dynamics to be evolving.

Starwood Capital also manages Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), the largest commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States, which has successfully deployed over $117 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $31 billion across debt and equity investments. Alongside Starwood Property Trust, Starwood Capital manages over $6 billion in several private debt funds investing across the globe.

Starwood Capital's other affiliates include: Highmark Residential, a property management company; Starwood Digital Ventures, a platform dedicated to the firm's data center investment strategy; Starwood Hotels, a hotel brand management team; Essex Title, a title agent for one or more underwriters in issuing title policies and/or providing support services; and Starwood Oil & Gas, which seeks to capitalize on conventional and unconventional North American assets.

Additional information can be found at www.starwoodcapital.com, www.starwoodnav.reit, www.starwoodpropertytrust.com and www.starwoodhotels.com.

Media Contacts:

Dana Gorman / Mallory Griffin

H/Advisors – U.S.

[email protected] / [email protected]

212.371.5999

SOURCE Starwood Capital Group