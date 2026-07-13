Starwood Capital Promotes Qahir Madhany to Head of Acquisitions, Americas

Reflects Proven Track Record of Value Creation and Deal Execution across the U.S. Real Estate Landscape

MIAMI, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Capital Group ("Starwood Capital"), a leading global private investment firm, today announced the promotion of Qahir Madhany to Head of Acquisitions, Americas, effective immediately. Mr. Madhany brings two decades of real estate investment experience, including deep expertise in advising on and managing complex transactions and special situations. In this role, he will oversee Starwood Capital's equity investments in the region, with a focus on sourcing and executing real estate transactions.

"On behalf of the firm, I am pleased to announce Qahir's promotion," said Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital. "Qahir brings valuable experience and perspective to real estate investing and has proven to be a strong thought leader and partner across our various business lines as a dedicated member of the Starwood family. Last month, we held the final close on our $10.22 billion flagship real estate opportunity fund, the largest in our firm's 34-year history. We share the view with our investor partners that real estate around the world is entering a more positive cycle which will inevitably be supported by the dual impact of unusually low new supply across numerous asset classes and the impact of AI innovation across all types of business."

Mr. Madhany joined Starwood Capital in January 2025 as a Managing Director focused on special situations and strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Starwood Property Trust's net lease platform, Fundamental Income Properties.

"Qahir has been a key contributor to our success since joining the firm, bringing a combination of judgement, entrepreneurialism and collaboration to our investment team," said Jonathan Pollack, President of Starwood Capital. "This is an exciting time here at Starwood and I am confident that Qahir will be an outstanding leader."

Prior to joining Starwood, Mr. Madhany was a Managing Director in the Real Estate Group at Blackstone, where he helped lead more than $60 billion in investment activity across asset classes in the U.S. and Canada. He also spent more than seven years at Westbrook Partners focused on real estate transactions across the U.S.

"I am honored to take on this new role and grateful to Barry, Jonathan and the rest of Starwood's leadership team for their mentorship and support," said Mr. Madhany. "It is an important time for the Acquisitions team here at Starwood and I look forward to continued growth and execution in pursuit of our goal to drive long-term value for our investors."

Mr. Madhany earned a B.S.E. in Biomedical Engineering and a B.S. in Economics from Duke University. He serves as a board member for The Bruce Museum.

About Starwood Capital Group

Starwood Capital Group is a private investment firm with a core focus on real assets globally. Since its inception in 1991, Starwood Capital Group has raised over $95 billion of capital and currently has ~$130 billion of assets under management. Through a series of comingled opportunity funds and Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (SREIT), a non-listed REIT, the Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk/reward dynamics to be evolving.

Starwood Capital also manages Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), the largest commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States, which has successfully deployed over $117 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $31 billion across debt and equity investments. Alongside Starwood Property Trust, Starwood Capital manages over $6 billion in several private debt funds investing across the globe.

Starwood Capital's other affiliates include: Highmark Residential, a property management company; Starwood Digital Ventures, a platform dedicated to the firm's data center investment strategy; Starwood Hotels, a hotel brand management team; Essex Title, a title agent for one or more underwriters in issuing title policies and/or providing support services; and Starwood Oil & Gas, which seeks to capitalize on conventional and unconventional North American assets.

Additional information can be found at www.starwoodcapital.com, www.starwoodnav.reit, www.starwoodpropertytrust.com and www.starwoodhotels.com.

Media Contacts:

Dana Gorman / Mallory Griffin

H/Advisors – U.S.

[email protected] / [email protected]

212.371.5999

SOURCE Starwood Capital Group