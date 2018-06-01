Starwood Capital Hires Federico Bianchi as Managing Director and Head of Asset Management for Europe

Bianchi joined Starwood Capital from GreenOak Real Estate. In his new position, he will be responsible for overseeing the management of all non-hotel European assets, as well as the development function in this region. Jeff Dishner, Senior Managing Director and Head of Global Acquisitions, said "We are very happy to welcome Fede to Starwood, as his experience and skills set will be a great addition to the European team."

Prior to working at GreenOak, where he was a Principal in Asset Management, Bianchi was Italian Country Manager and a Member of the European Board of ISG; at that time he also joined the Executive Committee of ULI in Italy. Prior to that, he served as a Director of Asset Management at Condotte Real Estate and a Director at Tishman Speyer Properties, where he was overseeing deals and projects for a combined value of more than € 1.5 Bn.

About Starwood Capital Group

Starwood Capital Group is a private alternative investment firm with a core focus on global real estate, energy infrastructure and oil & gas. The Firm and its affiliates maintain 11 offices in five countries around the world, and currently have approximately 3,800 employees. Starwood Capital Group has raised $45 billion of equity capital since its inception in 1991, and recently closed Starwood Global Opportunity Fund XI (SOF XI), with capital commitments totaling $7.55 billion. Starwood Capital Group currently manages approximately $56 billion in assets. The Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk/reward dynamics to be evolving. Over the past 26 years, Starwood Capital Group and its affiliates have successfully executed an investment strategy that involves building enterprises in both the private and public markets. Additional information can be found at starwoodcapital.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starwood-capital-hires-federico-bianchi-as-managing-director-and-head-of-asset-management-for-europe-300657951.html

SOURCE Starwood Capital Group

Related Links

http://www.starwoodcapital.com

