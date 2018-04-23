Starwood Energy Group Expands Senior Leadership Team

Mr. Pletka was most recently a senior member of BlackRock's Energy & Power private equity team, where he played an active leadership role in implementing the division's growth strategy within BlackRock's Real Assets direct investment platform. Prior to joining BlackRock, Mr. Pletka was a director at Quantum Energy Partners ("Quantum") where he led the structuring and executing of capital deployments across all active funds in the power, midstream and upstream space. He also previously worked as a vice president for J.P. Morgan's Natural Resources Investment Banking team. While at J.P. Morgan, he worked closely with Starwood Energy Group and Mr. Saxena on a number of transactions. Mr. Pletka brings with him almost 17 years of experience in the energy space. He graduated from Wake Forest University with a bachelor's degree in analytical finance.

Mr. Daberko has played an instrumental role across a number of Starwood Energy Group's projects, covering generation, solar, biomass, and transmission, during his more than 10-year tenure with the firm. He will continue to play a leading role in sourcing, executing and managing investments for the firm.

"We are very pleased to have Phil, an experienced investment professional and talented leader, join the Starwood Energy team in a senior role," said Mr. Saxena. "Through our previous experience working together, I have witnessed firsthand Phil's strong work ethic, industry relationships and deep and broad investment expertise. We are confident that he will bring significant insight to our energy investment platform and will help to continue to grow our business."

Mr. Saxena continued, "Starwood Energy has seen tremendous growth over the past year and it is our impressive collection of talented leaders that has made our success possible. Alex's well-deserved promotion is a testament to his hard work and astute investment record over the past ten years, and I look forward to continuing to work with him to drive even greater value for our investors."

About Starwood Energy Group Global, LLC

Starwood Energy Group is a private investment firm based in Greenwich, CT that specializes in energy infrastructure investments. Through its general opportunity funds Starwood Energy Infrastructure Fund I and II, and other affiliated investment vehicles, Starwood Energy Group manages total equity commitments in excess of $3 billion and has executed transactions totaling more than $6 billion in enterprise value. The Starwood Energy Group team brings extensive development, construction, operations, acquisition and financing expertise to its investments, with a focus on the natural gas and renewable power generation, and transmission sectors. Starwood Energy Group is an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group Global, L.P. Additional information about Starwood Energy Group as well as Starwood Capital Group can be found at www.starwoodenergygroup.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starwood-energy-group-expands-senior-leadership-team-300634126.html

SOURCE Starwood Energy Group Global, LLC

Related Links

http://www.starwoodenergygroup.com

