Starwood Impact Investors Closes Investment in Obsidian Capital Partners

Strategic Investment in Real Estate Operating Company Marks Milestone Achievement for Starwood Impact Investors

MIAMI, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Impact Investors ("SII"), a return-driven investment platform managed by Starwood Capital Group ("Starwood Capital") that is dedicated to investing in commercial real estate opportunities controlled by underrepresented partners, today announced it has completed its inaugural investment in Obsidian Capital Partners ("Obsidian"), an emerging multifamily real estate firm. Through this collaboration, Starwood Capital, a global private equity real estate firm, will invest programmatic capital and provide strategic advice to Obsidian's leadership through board participation and infrastructure support. This significant milestone reinforces Starwood Capital's commitment to SII's platform and mission of providing diverse and women owned businesses in this sector with growth capital. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Through SII, Starwood Capital evaluates numerous emerging real estate platforms and hundreds of sponsors from diverse backgrounds across the United States. They invest in teams that exhibit an opportunistic mindset, a rigorous investment process, and a commitment to demonstrated excellence, qualities that have defined Starwood since its inception.

"We are pleased to partner with a best-in-class institution that is committed to our firm's strategy and growth. This partnership invaluably differentiates our firm within the middle market," said Anthony Perry, co-founder of Obsidian.

Established in 2022 by Alan-Michael Hill and Anthony Perry, Obsidian specializes in multifamily asset investments across primary and secondary markets in the South and Midwest. Hill and Perry have extensive backgrounds in finance and business operations at leading global companies including Apollo Global Management, Boston Consulting Group, Goldman Sachs, and KKR.

"This transaction is a significant step in the evolution of our business. Combining our nimble and differentiated approach to the asset class with Starwood's resources and relationships will supercharge our trajectory and growth opportunities," said Alan-Michael Hill, co-founder of Obsidian.

"We're thrilled to announce this partnership with Obsidian, which is a key milestone and the first of several investments we expect in this space. This collaboration not only supports our belief in Obsidian's potential to become a market leader, but it also underscores our dedication to partnering with institutionally minded emerging sponsors with significant upside," said Bakari Adams, Managing Director at Starwood Capital and Head of Starwood Impact Investors. "We look forward to working closely with Alan-Michael and Anthony to help maximize their firm's success. Their strong track records and complementary skillsets have been vital to Obsidian's achievements thus far and we are pleased to partner with them on this next phase of growth."

About Starwood Impact Investors

Starwood Impact Investors is a return-driven investment platform whose mission is to enhance the growth of historically undercapitalized and underrepresented partners in real estate. SII is dedicated to investing in commercial real estate opportunities controlled by women and diverse owners and operators across the United States. Starwood Capital created SII to combat challenges these owners and operators face. Although SII investments can span across various risk spectrums and asset types, SII partners must be 51%+ owned by an under-represented person or group. SII executes across four distinct channels: Platform Investments, Joint-Ventures, Ecosystem, and Education. The platform was launched by Starwood Capital Group in 2023 and utilizes capital from the firm's existing investment vehicles. Starwood Impact Investors is led by Bakari Adams, Managing Director at Starwood Capital Group.

About Starwood Capital Group

Starwood Capital Group is a private investment firm with a core focus on global real estate. The Firm and its affiliates maintain 16 offices in seven countries around the world, and currently have 5,000+ employees. Since its inception in 1991, Starwood Capital Group has raised over $75 billion of capital, and currently has ~$115 billion of assets under management. Through a series of comingled opportunity funds and Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (SREIT), a non-listed REIT, the Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk/reward dynamics to be evolving. Starwood Capital also manages Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), the largest commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States, which has successfully deployed over $95 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $27 billion across debt and equity investments. Over the past 32 years, Starwood Capital Group and its affiliates have successfully executed an investment strategy that involves building enterprises in both the private and public markets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodcapital.com.

About Obsidian Capital Partners

Obsidian Capital Partners is an independent multifamily investor and operator. Obsidian focuses on repositioning assets in primary and secondary markets across the South and Midwest. The firm targets low- medium risk alternative investments that improve the quality of experience for residents and drives outsized returns for investment partners.

Media Contacts:

Tom Johnson / Emma Prenn-Vasilakis

H/Advisors Abernathy

(212) 371-5999

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Starwood Impact Investors