Starwood Pet Travel Raises $7,600 Through Veterans Day and Giving Tuesday, Announces Ongoing Collaboration with K9s For Warriors Into 2026

Combined donations will help pair more lifesaving Service Dogs with Veterans living with PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma.

CAPE CORAL, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Pet Travel, a globally recognized pet-relocation company and veteran-owned business, announced today that it has raised a combined $7,600 for K9s For Warriors through two recent initiatives: its Veterans Day campaign held November 11–15, which generated $4,600, and its Giving Tuesday donation period, held December 2–6, which raised an additional $3,000.

These contributions directly support the K9s For Warriors mission to end Veteran suicide by providing highly trained Service Dogs to military Veterans living with PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. The organization's research-based program pairs Warriors with fully trained Service Dogs—many of them rescues—at no financial cost to the Veteran, creating a path toward confidence, stability and long-term well-being.

Since 2011, K9s For Warriors has graduated more than 1,200 Warriors and rescued more than 2,000 dogs, forming transformative K9-and-Warrior teams that help restore emotional strength and independence.

For Starwood Pet Travel, the donations represent more than seasonal giving. The company's work centers on ensuring pets travel safely and receive compassionate care, making its support of an organization that saves rescue dogs while changing the lives of Veterans a natural extension of Starwood's core values. The positive impact created when an animal gains purpose—and when a Veteran gains a life-saving companion—mirrors the heart behind Starwood's mission.

In addition to the funds raised through both campaigns, Starwood Pet Travel reaffirmed its long-term collaboration with K9s For Warriors, which will continue throughout 2026. Planned efforts include coordinated fundraising, expanded awareness campaigns, and ongoing year-round support to strengthen the reach and sustainability of the K9s For Warriors mission.

"As an Army Veteran, I know how critical support systems are for service members navigating life after the military," said Georgiana Strait, Marketing Manager at Starwood Pet Travel. "K9s For Warriors changes lives, both for the Veterans they serve and the rescue dogs they save. Our team is honored to continue this collaboration and contribute to a mission that reflects the compassion and purpose that shape Starwood's work every day."

"The support from organizations like Starwood Pet Travel allows us to rescue more dogs, train more Service Dog teams and ultimately save the lives of more Veterans," said Daniel Bean, Chief Executive Officer at K9s For Warriors. "We're grateful to collaborate with an organization that not only shares our values, but actively works to strengthen the mission that gives both our nations Veterans and rescue dogs a second chance, together."

K9s For Warriors program is backed by extensive research focusing on the efficacy of Service Dogs. A 2024 National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded study found that Veterans paired with a Service Dog had 66 percent lower odds of a PTSD diagnosis compared to those receiving standard care alone. Additional research shows significant improvements in anxiety, cortisol regulation and emotional wellness.

Veterans enrolled in the program receive:

A fully trained Service Dog

A three-week residential training program for the Warrior to learn how to use their Service Dog and to build the bond necessary for success

Housing, meals and equipment

Lifelong support services

With approximately 80 percent of all funds allocated directly to operating and program costs, donor contributions create measurable and immediate impact for both Warriors and their Service Dogs. To learn more about K9s For Warriors, visit k9sforwarriors.org.

About Starwood Pet Travel

Starwood Pet Travel specializes in safe, transparent, and global pet-relocation services. With decades of experience relocating pets worldwide, Starwood provides full-service support for families, corporate transferees, and military moves. As a veteran-owned company, Starwood believes that every pet deserves care, protection, and dignity throughout their journey, and the company is committed to supporting both rescue animals and the communities it serves.

Learn more at www.starwoodpet.com | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | LinkedIn

About K9s For Warriors

Determined to end Veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the leading nonprofit organization that provides trained Service Dogs to military Veterans nationwide suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and/or military sexual trauma — at no financial cost to the Veteran. Backed by groundbreaking scientific research from the University of Arizona's OHAIRE Lab, the program demonstrates how Service Dogs can help mitigate symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring confidence and independence. Founded in 2011 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, K9s For Warriors is committed to saving lives at both ends of the leash by primarily rescuing dogs and pairing them with Veterans in need. The organization is also dedicated to raising awareness about Veterans' mental health and driving policy-level reform. To date, K9s has paired more than 1,000 Veterans with life-changing Service Dogs and rescued more than 2,000 dogs.

Find more information at www.k9sforwarriors.org | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

Contact: Georgiana Strait, Marketing Manager, Starwood Pet Travel

Phone: 573-337-8415

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Starwood Pet Travel