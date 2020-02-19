Starwood Real Estate Income Trust Acquires Multifamily Affordable Housing Portfolio in Southeastern United States

MIAMI, Fla., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Real Estate Income Trust ("SREIT"), a non-traded REIT managed by Starwood Capital Group ("Starwood Capital"), announced today the acquisition of a stabilized Southeast Affordable Housing Portfolio with 3,336 units located in 18 communities. With this acquisition, controlled affiliates of Starwood Capital own approximately 24,000 affordable housing units across the country, collectively making the Starwood entities a top-five owner of affordable housing units in the United States. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquired portfolio is 96% occupied and located predominantly in Florida and North Carolina. The portfolio's high-quality garden-style residential units feature top-tier amenities, including swimming pools, clubhouses, playgrounds, fitness centers and laundry facilities. The properties in the portfolio benefit from low vacancy rates and offer affordable options for renters in attractive Sun Belt markets.

These metropolitan areas are projected to experience robust economic and population growth over the next five years, according to Nielsen, with the portfolio's largest markets including Orlando, Jacksonville, Charlotte, and Raleigh ranked in the top 10 for population growth with estimates doubling that of the US. Historically these MSAs have outpaced the US, averaging 3.6% income growth over the past five years compared to the US average of 2.9%. Over the next five years these markets are projected to see average income growth of greater than 3.5%. Furthermore, Florida and North Carolina rank high in business-friendly states rankings and continues to attract new residents due to high quality of life and low cost of living factors.

"This transaction is an extension of SREIT's successful investments in the Florida affordable multifamily housing sector, and expansion into complementary high-growth Sun Belt markets," said Mark Keatley, Managing Director at Starwood Capital. "This was truly a rare opportunity to acquire high-quality, well-located affordable housing assets in scale. The portfolio is well positioned to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns given the persistent supply/demand imbalance for high-quality affordable housing, and we see long-term benefit for residents across the country in maintaining the sustainability of affordable housing. We are pleased to add these residential communities to the SREIT portfolio and intend to continue to invest in the affordable housing sector."

As of January 31, 2020, the SREIT portfolio has an estimated total asset value of $2.5 billion across 72 properties.

About Starwood Real Estate Income Trust

Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. is a perpetual-life, monthly NAV REIT that directly invests in high quality, stabilized, income-producing real estate across the United States and Europe. SREIT is managed by Starwood REIT Advisors L.L.C., a subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group.

For more information, please visit our website at www.starwoodnav.reit.

About Starwood Capital Group

Starwood Capital Group is a private investment firm with a core focus on global real estate, energy infrastructure and oil & gas. The Firm and its affiliates maintain 15 offices in six countries around the world, and currently have approximately 4,000 employees. Since its inception in 1991, Starwood Capital Group has raised $45 billion of equity capital, and currently has in excess of $60 billion of assets under management. The Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk/reward dynamics to be evolving. Over the past 28 years, Starwood Capital Group and its affiliates have successfully executed an investment strategy that involves building enterprises in both the private and public markets. Additional information can be found at starwoodcapital.com.

