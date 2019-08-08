Starwood Retail Partners Promotes Vincent A. Corno To Chief Operating Officer

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Retail Partners and its parent, Starwood Capital Group, a leading global private investment firm, announced today that Vincent Corno has been named Chief Operating Officer of Starwood Retail Partners. Corno previously held the position of Senior Vice President of Development at the company.

"Vince is one of the most experienced and well-known retail development executives in the business and a true leader in our industry," said Starwood Retail CEO Michael Glimcher. "His ability to integrate all aspects of development, leasing and property management processes into one cohesive strategy will further advance Starwood Retail's leadership position."

Prior to joining Starwood Retail Partners in 2018, Corno held senior roles with major retail and real estate organizations, including his role as Executive Vice President and President of the Midwest at Brixmor Property Group. He also served as Executive Vice President of Leasing and Development for DDR Corp.; Senior Vice President, Real Estate for Dick's Sporting Goods; Senior Vice President, Real Estate for Saks Inc.; and held senior roles with Forest City Enterprises and May Department Stores.

Corno is a past Trustee of the International Council of Shopping Centers, having served on ICSC's executive board and as Divisional Vice President – Central Region during his three terms of service. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a Juris Doctor in Law from St. Louis University, is a member of the Missouri and Illinois Bar Associations and holds a Certified Public Accountant certificate.

About Starwood Retail Partners

Owned by Starwood Capital Group, Starwood Retail Partners manages 30 malls and lifestyle centers in 16 states across the country. Since its founding in 2012, the company has focused on acquiring, redeveloping, managing, leasing and operating the next generation of shopping centers for a new generation of shoppers and increasingly interconnected consumers. Starwood Retail partners with its retailers, nontraditional tenants and customers while investing in innovative technologies that ensure properties remain productive, offer exciting experiences and engage consumers. For more information, visit StarwoodRetail.com .

About Starwood Capital Group

Starwood Capital Group is a private investment firm with a core focus on global real estate, energy infrastructure and oil & gas. The Firm and its affiliates maintain 13 offices in five countries around the world, and currently have approximately 4,000 employees. Since its inception in 1991, Starwood Capital Group has raised $45 billion of equity capital, and currently has in excess of $60 billion of assets under management. The Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk/reward dynamics to be evolving. Over the past 27 years, Starwood Capital Group and its affiliates have successfully executed an investment strategy that involves building enterprises in both the private and public markets. Additional information can be found at starwoodcapital.com.

