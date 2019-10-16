STARZ ALERTS COMCAST XFINITY CUSTOMERS OF PENDING LOSS OF STARZ CHANNELS

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starz, a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), today notified millions of its shared Comcast Xfinity customers that they will lose access to STARZ, STARZ Encore and the 15 other premium channels in the STARZ family, as well as its entire lineup of programming. Comcast alerted customers on its website Tuesday that it would be replacing Starz in its television packages beginning Dec. 10, 2019. This means subscribers would no longer have access to STARZ's award-winning original programming, including future episodes of the hit series "Power," which ranks #1 among African-American audiences, as well as upcoming seasons of popular Starz series "Outlander" "American Gods," "Vida" and its deep film and television catalogue without paying an additional $12 a month to receive the channel.

The network said in a statement:

"Starz has been working diligently to reach a fair market distribution agreement with Comcast Xfinity in order to continue providing our shared customers with access to our acclaimed line-up of premium television content. However, months before our contract deadline and in spite of our best efforts to engage in meaningful discussions, Comcast has publicly stated their intention to drop our networks from all packages and bundles, ignoring industry precedent and demonstrating a total disregard for its customers, communities, suppliers and other stakeholders.

"In response, we must now alert our millions of Comcast subscribers that they will soon lose all 17 STARZ channels, including STARZ and STARZ Encore along with our on-demand and online services without receiving any refund from Comcast for the loss of an irreplaceable premium programming lineup, including the sixth season of the hit series 'Power,' which delivered the #1 series premiere in premium cable for the summer in total viewers and continues to rank as the top-rated premium series among African American audiences, upcoming seasons of fan-favorite series like "Outlander," "Vida" and "American Gods," along with our deep catalogue of over 7,500 distinct premium television episodes and exclusive blockbuster films.

"STARZ subscribers recognize the value of our programming, which elevates and captures diverse voices in storytelling that appeals to women, African American, Latinx and other under-served audiences. We are proud of the role we play in the lives of our fans, the communities we serve and the overall media landscape, and we remain committed to delivering our inclusive programming to customers around the world.

"We continue to try to reach an agreement with Comcast that is fair, reasonable and ensures our shared customers' continued access to a lineup of premium television content that speaks to them. In the meantime, however, we urge our customers to make it known to Comcast that there is no replacement for STARZ and demand that they continue to provide access to all of your favorite Starz shows or demand a refund."

