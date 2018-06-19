STARZ LAUNCHES ON YOUTUBE TV

The networks' 14 STARZ and STARZ ENCORE channels are now available via YouTube TV for $9/month along with access to the network's full STARZ and STARZ ENCORE VOD catalogs featuring Hollywood hits and popular movies, as well as both current and past seasons of STARZ Original series including the upcoming season five of "Power," "Vida," "Counterpart," "Outlander," "American Gods" and more.

"The addition of STARZ on YouTube TV offers consumers another exciting new way to subscribe to our channels and access the breadth of top quality original programming and content with the freedom to watch it anywhere, anytime," said Jeffrey Hirsch, Chief Operating Officer at Starz. "With breakthrough STARZ original series, first-run hit movies including Rough Night and Spider-Man: Homecoming, as well as exclusive documentaries, STARZ is a great value for consumers who subscribe to this platform."

"We are excited to expand the YouTube TV offering with Starz just in time for the premiere of Season 5 of 'Power,'" said Heather Moosnick, Director of Content Partnerships, YouTube TV. "We know YouTube TV users will love exploring Starz's incredible originals, movies and rich library in addition to our current 'Best of TV' base package, all in one seamless experience."

About YouTube TV

YouTube TV offers cable-free live TV from over 60 networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, popular cable networks like TNT, TBS, CNN, ESPN, AMC, and FX, and local sports networks from NBC Sports, FOX Sports, and NESN in select markets. Subscribers can watch YouTube TV on any screen - mobile, tablet or computer - and easily watch onto TVs with apps built for Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, Android TVs and Samsung and LG smart TVs. They can also watch with Chromecast, including Chromecast built-in TVs. YouTube TV includes a cloud DVR with no storage space limits. Subscribers may have up to six accounts per household, each with its own unique recommendations and personal DVR with no storage space limits. A YouTube TV membership is only $40 a month and there are no commitments – cancel anytime.

About Starz

Starz (www.starz.com), a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), is a leading global media and entertainment company that provides premium subscription video programming on domestic U.S. pay television networks and produces and distributes content for worldwide audiences, including its investment in the STARZ PLAY Arabia OTT service. Starz is home to the flagship STARZ® brand and STARZ ENCORE channels and provides high-quality, entertaining premium subscription video programming with 17 premium pay TV channels and associated on-demand and online services, including the STARZ app. Sold through U.S. multichannel video distributors, including cable operators, satellite television providers, telecommunications companies, and other online and digital platforms, Starz offers subscribers more than 5,000 distinct premium television episodes and feature films every year and up to 1,500 every month, including STARZ Original series, first-run movies and other popular movie and television programming.

