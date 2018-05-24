STARZPLAY LAUNCHES ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS IN THE UK AND GERMANY

Only available in the UK and Germany to Prime members through Amazon Prime Video Channels for £4.99/€4.99 a month, with a 7-day (UK)/14-day (DE) free trial, customers can watch the brand new, highly-acclaimed shows "Vida" and "Sweetbitter," as well as all future STARZ Original series, popular series such as "Boss," "Party Down," "Survivor's Remorse," and "The Royals," and a movie library featuring favorites like The Princess Bride in Germany and The Hunger Games in the UK.

"The launch of STARZPLAY on Amazon in the UK and Germany marks a significant expansion of the STARZ platform into the global market, providing an exciting opportunity for us to build on the success of our relationship with Amazon Prime Video Channels," said Starz President and CEO Chris Albrecht. "These new channels allow us to extend the reach of our storytelling and bring the growing portfolio of STARZ original series as well our extensive library of hit TV series and movies to a new audience."

"Since launching Prime Video Channels in the UK and Germany a year ago, we continue to build on the selection of live and on demand TV channels for Prime members with over 120 channels across Europe, so it couldn't be more fitting that today we celebrate by bringing customers STARZPLAY," said Alex Green, European MD of Channels and Sport at Amazon Prime Video. "It's fantastic we can now offer Prime members in the UK and Germany even more choice and quality, with the wide range of STARZ Originals, TV series and movies exclusively available on STARZPLAY."

At launch, Amazon Prime members with the add on subscription, STARZPLAY, can enjoy brand new STARZ Originals, including "Vida" and "Sweetbitter."

"Vida" is executive produced by Tanya Saracho ("How to Get Away With Murder," "Girls") and focuses on two Mexican-American sisters played by Melissa Barrera ("Club de Cuervos") and Mishel Prada ("Fear The Walking Dead: Passage"), from the Eastside of Los Angeles who couldn't be more different or distanced from each other. Circumstances force them to return to their old neighborhood, where they are confronted by the past and surprising truth about their mother's identity.

"Sweetbitter" is adapted from the best–selling novel of the same name by Stephanie Danler, who serves as series creator and executive producer, and tells the story of Tess played by Ella Purnell (Ordeal by Innocence, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children), a 22-year-old who arrives in New York City ready to pursue a new life. When Tess starts working at the best restaurant in the city, she thinks she has found a steady income and a safe place to wait, but instead has found the group of people who will define her as a person and the opportunity to decide who she will become.

Both series have received wide acclaim in the US, with Hollywood Reporter noting "Vida" as "authentic, grounded and like few other shows on TV" and The Wall Street Journal describing "Sweetbitter" as "remarkably rich in distinctively drawn characters." The two STARZ Originals will launch exclusively on the STARZPLAY Prime Video Channels in the UK and Germany on May 24 with the first four episodes available straight away, and subsequent episodes launching on the same day as the US Starz network.

The STARZPLAY channel will offer Prime members who have subscribed in the UK and Germany its growing selection of future STARZ Originals exclusively on the same day they launch in the US, as well as a range of Starz series, such as "Houdini" and "Rosemary's Baby," and hit movies like 3:10 to Yuma, Bend It Like Beckham and Dirty Dancing in the UK and American Psycho, Reservoir Dogs, and Dune in Germany.

STARZPLAY joins Prime Video Channels as Amazon celebrates one year since launching its channels service in the UK and Germany, offering Prime members a line-up of over 120 channels, including live and on demand entertainment and sport, available as individual subscriptions, with no need to sign up to a bundle and anytime cancellation.

From today, STARZPLAY will be available for the first time in the UK and Germany via the existing Prime Video app to watch anytime, anywhere on smart TVs, iOS and Android mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire tablets and games consoles and through the web at www.amazon.co.uk/channels.). Prime members will be able access this on demand content with the convenience of a single account, login and user experience through Prime Video.

