STASH And WeAre8 Launch First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership Transforming Millions Of People Into Investors & Shareholders

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STASH, one of the fastest-growing investing and banking platforms1 in the U.S., today announced a partnership with WeAre8, a transformational platform that enables everyone to get sponsored and paid by the brands they love for watching, sharing and creating content. Together, once the partnership is fully implemented, the two companies will enable millions of people to receive stock as part of their brand sponsorships, instantly transforming them from pure brand advocates to emboldened company shareholders.

By giving real people on WeAre8 access to become investors in the companies' that sponsor them, the partnership deepens the relationship with Fortune 500 brands, effectively increasing potential ROI for the respective brands while democratizing the media landscape by rewarding people for their time and advocacy. Additionally, by creating an opportunity for brands to reward individuals for their work through stock ownership, brands will be able to directly impact their consumers' long-term savings.

"This partnership is a natural extension of our mission to making investing and saving possible for everyone, regardless of background and net-worth. By giving customers the opportunity to invest in brands they love, and build diversified portfolios, we're helping four million Americans make their financial goals a reality. Now, people on the WeAre8 platform will be able to join our investor community and strengthen their relationships with brands by becoming actual shareholders in those companies," said Brandon Krieg, CEO and Co-Founder of STASH. "For far too long, millions of American have been excluded from the incredible savings potential of the stock market, and we're hoping to change that."

Additionally, for every dollar brands invest into people through the WeAre8 platform, 5% goes to social impact. So, ultimately people will have the opportunity to not only make money and build an investment portfolio but also have a positive impact on the world. Using this model, WeAre8 has seen tremendous success in creating relationships between Fortune 500 brands and their consumers, while also increasing brand awareness, engagement and sales by sponsoring these individuals to watch, share and create content through the WeAre8 platform.

"WeAre8 brings brand sponsorships to everyone – putting people at the economic center of the $550B media ecosystem by paying people for their time and advocacy. STASH brings the investment infrastructure making it seamless for these people to create stock portfolios from the companies that sponsor them every day," says Sue Fennessy, Founder & CEO of WeAre8. "The long-term impact of this for the brand/consumer relationship is very powerful - when you can directly sponsor real people at scale, and turn consumers into advocates and shareholders it is a game changer."

About STASH

STASH, one of the fastest-growing consumer investing and banking platforms in the U.S., is pioneering the future of financial services. Dedicated to affordability and simplicity, STASH brings together banking, investing, and education into one seamless experience for four million Americans. STASH offers a full suite of products including personal investment accounts, Traditional and Roth IRA's, custodial investment accounts, and banking services, including checking accounts and debit cards with a Stock-Back® rewards program. Based in New York City, STASH launched in October 2015 by Wall Street veterans, Brandon Krieg and Ed Robinson.

Stash Financial, Inc. is a digital financial services company for U.S. based consumers. Advisory products and services are offered through Stash Investments LLC, an SEC registered investment advisor. Stash Capital LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC, serves as introducing broker for Stash Clients' advisory accounts. Apex Clearing Corporation, a third-party SEC registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC, provides clearing and execution services and serves as qualified custodian for advisory assets of Stash Clients. Debit Account Services provided by Green Dot Bank, Member FDIC. Products offered by Stash Investments LLC and Stash Capital LLC are Not FDIC Insured, Not Bank Guaranteed, and May Lose Value. See our disclosures page for more information.

About WeAre8

The WeAre8 platform, fueled by a powerful data/AI engine, provides the infrastructure for brands and individuals to build relationships at scale. Through WeAre8, brands use micro-targeting to identify and sponsor people who collectively become their most powerful media channel. Individuals who accept sponsorships are compensated for sharing or creating high-quality branded content. To learn more about WeAre8 for brands, visit our brand website.

1Debit Account Services provided by Green Dot Bank and Stash Visa Debit card issued by Green Dot Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.

Investment products and services are provided by Stash Investments LLC, not Green Dot Bank, and are not FDIC insured, Not Bank Guaranteed, and May Lose Value.

