Stash announces expanded crypto access

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stash , the investing and banking app on a mission to help everyday Americans invest and build wealth, announced today that it now offers new cryptocurrency access through a separate crypto account for its more than 2M active subscribers; investments are powered by Apex Crypto. Unique to Stash, customers will have the opportunity to buy eight of the largest and most established cryptocurrencies available, with guardrails in place so they can invest with confidence. These offerings are in service of guiding customers to thoughtful investment decisions and empowering them to easily achieve their long-term financial goals, all while gaining exposure to a new asset class.

"Stashers are intrigued by crypto and we are here to help them as a trusted partner," said Brandon Krieg, co-founder and CEO of Stash. "We built this feature the 'Stash Way.' By design, our platform educates our customers, not just with content but also with built-in guardrails that aim to align with their best interests as they embark on their crypto investing journey."

In addition to vetting the coins offered, Stash encourages thoughtful investments that lead to a long-term, diversified portfolio. For those interested in crypto, a new crypto calculator tool aims to help customers build and keep a balanced portfolio based on their current investments. The transaction process includes screens that remind customers of crypto volatility and transparently displays transaction fees to help discourage frequent trading. Customers will also receive in-app alerts should their portfolio have too much crypto exposure relative to their risk profile, as well as ongoing education and mentorship across email, social, and video. The curated selection of eight vetted coins on offer include Bitcoin and Ethereum, among others.

To enable its expanded crypto access, Stash has partnered with Apex Crypto, a subsidiary of Apex Fintech Solutions, as its cryptocurrency investing infrastructure provider.

"Stash is providing Americans from all walks of life access to diversified wealth-building tools, and we are thrilled to help them offer crypto investing opportunities for customers," commented Rachel Saunders, CEO of Apex Crypto. "They are making it easier and more affordable for Americans to grow their wealth with a personalized in-app experience, plus content and education."

Today's launch is the second crypto launch from Stash; earlier this year, the pioneering fintech company introduced crypto exposure in its fully-managed Smart Portfolio accounts. More than half a million people have signed up, making it the most successful launch from Stash to date.

Stash is an investing and banking app with more than 2 million active customers and nearly $3B in assets under management. Stash's plans—starting at just $3 a month—provide easy and affordable access to a suite of products including investing, banking, education, and advice. In the past year, Stash achieved $125M in annual revenue and deposits are up 30% over the past two years. Stash members are 18% more financially literate than the average American and grow their financial literacy over time.

Cryptocurrency trading and execution services are provided by Apex Crypto LLC (NMLS ID 1828849) through a software license agreement between Apex Crypto LLC and Stash Financial, Inc. Apex Crypto is not a registered broker-dealer or a member of SIPC or FINRA and is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department. Cryptocurrencies are not securities and are not FDIC or SIPC insured. Advisory products and services are offered through Stash Investments LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile investment; please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved before trading crypto. Visit apexcrypto.com/legal. Cash and securities are held in a brokerage account at Apex Clearing, and cryptocurrencies are held in a crypto account at Apex Crypto.

This content is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as Tax, Legal, Financial or Investment advice.

