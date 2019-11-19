STASH Banking Customers Earn Over Five Million Stock-Back® Rewards

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STASH, one of the fastest-growing banking and investing platforms in the U.S., today announced that its customers have earned over five million Stock-Back® Rewards on their everyday spending. The platform's first-of-its-kind rewards program gives its four million customers fractional shares of stocks and funds on their day-to-day spending.1 STASH is adding thousands of new banking customers daily.2

"Stock-Back® Rewards is one of the most powerful catalysts we've seen when it comes to investing and saving. In fact, when a customer earns Stock-Back® Rewards in a stock or fund they were not previously invested in, nearly 30% go on to make an additional investment in it—learning about new companies and sectors along the way. It's about ingraining a savings mentality and changing people's mindsets. There is nothing more powerful than giving customers the opportunity to instantly invest in the stock market just by living their lives," said Brandon Krieg, CEO and Co-Founder of STASH.

As the Stock-Back® Rewards program continues to ramp up, STASH is giving its customers even more control, allowing them to pick their own Stock-Back® Rewards ETF when shopping at smaller companies without a specific stock match on STASH. In conjunction—and to further support customers' savings goals—STASH is also launching a partnership with Booking.com, offering its customers up to 10% cash-back when they pay with the STASH debit card. The cash-back earned on Booking.com purchases will be deposited into customers' STASH banking accounts and can be put towards any financial objective—from investing to retirement savings to paying bills, which can, in turn, reward customers with Stock-Back® Rewards.3

"Our new partnership with Booking.com is a testament to our core mission—helping everyone, regardless of background or income level, on their journey to financial freedom. We remain committed as ever to providing new tools and opportunities to our four million customers, so they can save and invest more of their hard-earned money," added Krieg.

STASH's $1/month, flat-fee subscription plan4 gives customers access to a personal investment account with zero add-on commissions or trading fees5 and banking services6 with no overdraft fees7 as well as the ability to get paid two days early.8 All STASH plans include unlimited personalized advice and educational resources.

Learn more about STASH at https://www.stashinvest.com .

ABOUT STASH

STASH , one of the fastest-growing consumer investing and banking platforms in the U.S., is pioneering the future of financial services. Dedicated to affordability and simplicity, STASH brings together banking, investing, and education into one seamless experience for four million Americans. STASH offers a full suite of products including personal investment accounts, Traditional and Roth IRA's, custodial investment accounts, and banking services, including checking accounts and debit cards with a Stock-Back® rewards program. Based in New York City, STASH launched in October 2015 by Wall Street veterans, Brandon Krieg and Ed Robinson.

Stash Financial, Inc. is a digital financial services company for U.S. based consumers. Advisory products and services are offered through Stash Investments LLC, an SEC registered investment advisor. Stash Capital LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and member FINRA / SIPC , serves as introducing broker for Stash Clients' advisory accounts. Apex Clearing Corporation , a third-party SEC registered broker-dealer and member FINRA / SIPC , provides clearing and execution services and serves as qualified custodian for advisory assets of Stash Clients. Debit Account Services provided by Green Dot Bank, Member FDIC. Products offered by Stash Investments LLC and Stash Capital LLC are Not FDIC Insured, Not Bank Guaranteed, and May Lose Value. See our disclosures page for more information.

See here for Booking.com partnership terms.

1 Stash Stock-Back® is not sponsored or endorsed by Green Dot Bank, Green Dot Corporation, Visa U.S.A., or any of their respective affiliates, and none of the foregoing has any responsibility to fulfill any stock rewards earned by this program.

2 Based on daily enrollment of new Stash debit customers between October 4, 2019 and November 1, 2019.

3 Promotion is subject to Terms and Conditions. This program is sponsored by Booking.com. This program is not sponsored or endorsed by Green Dot Bank, Green Dot Corporation, Visa U.S.A., or any of their respective affiliates. Further, none of Green Dot Bank, Green Dot Corporation, Visa U.S.A., Stash Financial, Inc., or any of their respective affiliates has any responsibility to fulfill any cash back earned through this program or for any failure on your part to meet the standards for qualifying for this program.

4 Clients may incur ancillary fees charged by Stash and/or it's custodian that are not included in the monthly Wrap-Fee. See Pricing Page for more information about Stash's plans.

5 Clients may incur ancillary fees charged by Stash and/or it's custodian that are not included in the monthly Wrap-Fee.

6 Account opening of the debit account is subject to Green Dot Bank approval. Debit Account Services provided by Green Dot Bank and Stash Visa Debit card issued by Green Dot Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Visa is a registered trademark of Visa International Service Association.

7 Transaction is declined and no fee is charged.

8 Early access to your direct deposit depends on deposit verification and when Green Dot Bank gets notice from your employer, and may vary from pay period to pay period.

Media Contact:

Ally Federbush

afederbush@stashinvest.com

SOURCE STASH

Related Links

http://www.stashinvest.com

