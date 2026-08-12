Illinois' First-Ever 420-Friendly Community Run, Walk & Ride Experience Comes to Orland Hills

ORLAND HILLS, Ill., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stash Dispensaries is proud to partner with Runners High Chicago, Illinois's premier 420-friendly run club, to present Stash & Dash: Sunset Sesh, an evening dedicated to movement, community, and connection. Taking place on Saturday, August 22, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., the event invites participants to choose between a 7.10 km (4.4-mile) run, 2.5-mile walk, or 5-mile bike ride through the scenic Orland Grasslands before returning to The Stash Room for an evening of entertainment, community gathering, and celebration.

Stash Dispensaries & Runners High Chicago Present "Stash & Dash: Sunset Sesh"

Designed to bring together fitness enthusiasts, cannabis consumers, and members of the local community, Stash & Dash blends an active lifestyle with a welcoming social atmosphere. Following the movement portion of the event, participants will return to The Stash Room to enjoy cannabis brand activations, recovery stations, giveaways, food and refreshments, and live performances from local Chicago DJs and artists.

This collaboration reflects both organizations' shared commitment to building community through movement, wellness, and inclusive experiences. Together, Stash Dispensaries and Runners High Chicago are helping challenge outdated stereotypes while creating opportunities for people to stay active, connect with others, and celebrate responsibly.

"We created Stash Dispensaries to build experiences that go beyond retail, and Stash & Dash: Sunset Sesh is a perfect reflection of that vision. We believe an active lifestyle and cannabis culture can go hand in hand. Partnering with Runners High Chicago isn't about setting personal records—it's about creating a fun, inclusive space where our community can get outside, stay active, and celebrate together. We're excited to welcome everyone to The Stash Room on August 22 and continue building experiences that bring people together."

— Matthew Longo, Chief Executive Officer, Stash Dispensaries

Founded in 2022 by cannabis advocates and entrepreneurs Anakaren Ramirez and Carlos Ramos, Runners High Chicago has become one of Illinois' fastest-growing wellness communities. Recognized by the Chicago Tribune, High Times Magazine, and Women's Health Magazine, the organization has built a loyal following through weekly community runs and signature events like the annual 420 Run and 710 Run, helping challenge the misconception that cannabis consumers cannot lead active, healthy lifestyles.

Likewise, Stash Dispensaries continues to expand the cannabis experience beyond retail by creating memorable community events, educational programming, and unique partnerships that bring people together. Through collaborations like Stash & Dash: Sunset Sesh, Stash remains committed to fostering meaningful connections while redefining what a modern dispensary experience can be.

Event Details

Event: Stash & Dash: Sunset Sesh

Date: Saturday, August 22, 2026

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: The Stash Room at Stash Dispensaries

Orland Hills, Illinois

Activities Include

7.10 km (4.4-mile) Community Run

2.5-mile Community Walk

5-mile Community Bike Ride

Live DJ Entertainment

Cannabis Brand Activations

Recovery Stations

Food & Refreshments

Giveaways

Post-Event Social at The Stash Room

General Admission includes participation in the run, walk, or bike ride, a commemorative event shirt, and raffle opportunities. Spectator tickets will also be available. Registration details and participating partners will be announced leading up to the event.

Guests participating in cannabis-related experiences must be 21 years of age or older with a valid government-issued ID.

About Stash Dispensaries

Stash Dispensaries is an Illinois-based cannabis retailer dedicated to delivering premium products and unforgettable customer experiences. Through community events, educational programming, and innovative partnerships, Stash continues to redefine what a modern dispensary can be while serving communities across Orland Hills, Peru, and Richton Park.

About Runners High Chicago

Founded in 2022 by Anakaren Ramirez and Carlos Ramos, Runners High Chicago is Illinois' premier 420-friendly running community, bringing people together through weekly runs, walks, bike rides, and large-scale wellness events throughout Chicagoland. The organization's mission is to encourage movement, build community, and help normalize cannabis within active lifestyles by creating welcoming experiences for participants of all fitness levels. Runners High Chicago has been featured in the Chicago Tribune, High Times Magazine, and Women's Health Magazine for its innovative approach to community wellness.

SOURCE Stash Dispensaries