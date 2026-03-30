ORLAND HILLS, Ill., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stash Dispensaries is turning up the energy in a major way with ROSINMANIA 26, featuring Micro Wrestling Warriors, taking over Orland Hills on April 4th, 2026 from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Set at Stash Dispensaries – Orland Hills (9545 W 167th St, Orland Hills, IL 60487), this isn't just an event — it's a full-scale experience. From the moment doors open, guests will step into a night packed with action, energy, and nonstop entertainment.

STASH DISPENSARIES BRINGS ROSINMANIA 26 TO ORLAND HILLS WITH MICRO WRESTLING WARRIORS — A HIGH-ENERGY LIVE EXPERIENCE

Expect the unexpected:

Live micro wrestling matches featuring Micro Wrestling Warriors

featuring Micro Wrestling Warriors High-energy crowd and live event atmosphere

Brand activations and vendor pop-ups throughout the night

A packed house with a festival-style vibe from start to finish

ROSINMANIA 26 is shaping up to be one of the biggest nights Stash has ever hosted in Orland Hills, bringing together the community, top brands, and a completely different kind of live experience.

This event is proudly supported by:

Aeriz

Cresco

Flora Arbor

Kanha

Redemption Botanicals

Realeaf Botanicals

Fernway

Legacy

Ascend

Grassroots

Galaxy

Kaviar

Breeze

CNS/DOC

Tickets are available now at: www.stashdispensaries.com

With strong demand building, guests are encouraged to lock in their tickets early.

"This is going to be a huge one," said Jorge Plascencia, Marketing Director at Stash Dispensaries. "We're bringing something different to Orland Hills — high energy, live entertainment, and a full experience you don't usually see. It's something you have to be there for."

ABOUT STASH DISPENSARIES

Stash Dispensaries operates multiple locations across Illinois, including Orland Hills, Peru, and Richton Park. Known for pushing the boundaries of retail and events, Stash continues to create experiences that bring people together.

SOURCE Stash Dispensaries