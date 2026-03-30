STASH DISPENSARIES BRINGS ROSINMANIA 26 TO ORLAND HILLS WITH MICRO WRESTLING WARRIORS -- A HIGH-ENERGY LIVE EXPERIENCE

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Stash Dispensaries

Mar 30, 2026, 18:58 ET

ORLAND HILLS, Ill., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stash Dispensaries is turning up the energy in a major way with ROSINMANIA 26, featuring Micro Wrestling Warriors, taking over Orland Hills on April 4th, 2026 from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Set at Stash Dispensaries – Orland Hills (9545 W 167th St, Orland Hills, IL 60487), this isn't just an event — it's a full-scale experience. From the moment doors open, guests will step into a night packed with action, energy, and nonstop entertainment.

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STASH DISPENSARIES BRINGS ROSINMANIA 26 TO ORLAND HILLS WITH MICRO WRESTLING WARRIORS — A HIGH-ENERGY LIVE EXPERIENCE
STASH DISPENSARIES BRINGS ROSINMANIA 26 TO ORLAND HILLS WITH MICRO WRESTLING WARRIORS — A HIGH-ENERGY LIVE EXPERIENCE

Expect the unexpected:

  • Live micro wrestling matches featuring Micro Wrestling Warriors
  • High-energy crowd and live event atmosphere
  • Brand activations and vendor pop-ups throughout the night
  • A packed house with a festival-style vibe from start to finish

ROSINMANIA 26 is shaping up to be one of the biggest nights Stash has ever hosted in Orland Hills, bringing together the community, top brands, and a completely different kind of live experience.

This event is proudly supported by:

Aeriz
Cresco
Flora Arbor
Kanha
Redemption Botanicals
Realeaf Botanicals
Fernway
Legacy
Ascend
Grassroots
Galaxy
Kaviar
Breeze
CNS/DOC

Tickets are available now at: www.stashdispensaries.com

With strong demand building, guests are encouraged to lock in their tickets early.

"This is going to be a huge one," said Jorge Plascencia, Marketing Director at Stash Dispensaries. "We're bringing something different to Orland Hills — high energy, live entertainment, and a full experience you don't usually see. It's something you have to be there for."

ABOUT STASH DISPENSARIES
Stash Dispensaries operates multiple locations across Illinois, including Orland Hills, Peru, and Richton Park. Known for pushing the boundaries of retail and events, Stash continues to create experiences that bring people together.

SOURCE Stash Dispensaries

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