Galaxy Dispensary Rebrands as Stash Dispensaries in Richton Park, Illinois -- Grand Opening Celebration Set for March 7

RICHTON PARK, Ill., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Dispensary has officially rebranded as Stash Dispensaries, marking a new chapter for the licensed adult-use market retailer serving the Richton Park community at 22214 Governors Hwy.

To celebrate the transition, Stash Dispensaries will host a large-scale Grand Opening Celebration on March 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The outdoor event, taking place behind the store, will feature live DJs, local food vendors, interactive games, brand activations, vendor partnerships and giveaways — creating a high-energy, immersive experience for guests.

Designed as more than a traditional ribbon cutting, the celebration highlights Stash's commitment to experiential retail and community engagement.

The rebrand reflects a refreshed brand identity and a continued commitment to providing a welcoming, education-focused cannabis retail experience.

While the name and visual identity have evolved, the core mission remains unchanged. Stash Dispensaries will continue to prioritize thoughtful product curation, knowledgeable service and a customer-first approach rooted in trust, consistency and accessibility.

"This rebrand marks an exciting step forward for our organization," said Daniel Wisniewski, Chief Development Officer of Stash Dispensaries. "With three locations now operating in Illinois — Orland Hills, Peru and now Richton Park — we are continuing to build a cohesive, experience-driven retail platform. Each store delivers the same Stash standard centered on education, quality and meaningful customer engagement."

The rebrand brings a refreshed identity and in-store experience while keeping the same location, trusted team and commitment to service that customers have come to rely on. Existing Galaxy Dispensary customers can expect a smooth transition, with continued access to a thoughtfully curated selection of products and the same high standard of care and support.

With the addition of Richton Park, Stash Dispensaries now operates three Illinois retail locations in Orland Hills, Peru and Richton Park, along with the Stash Room Lounge — further reinforcing the company's commitment to experiential retail and community connection.

This transition reflects Stash Dispensaries' long-term vision to build a recognizable retail presence in Illinois while continuing to serve the Richton Park community with consistency and purpose.

About Stash Dispensaries

Stash Dispensaries is a licensed adult-use cannabis retailer with locations in Orland Hills, Peru and Richton Park, Illinois, as well as the Stash Room Lounge. Grounded in quality, education and customer care, Stash is dedicated to providing a unique retail environment for adults 21+. Through thoughtful product curation and a welcoming, knowledgeable team, Stash Dispensaries delivers a consistent experience tailored to the adults it serves.

