Stash Dispensaries Hosts "New Year, New Craft Grows" Event to Celebrate Local Craft Cannabis

ORLAND HILLS, Ill., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stash Dispensaries is excited to announce "New Year, New Craft Grows," an event dedicated to highlighting the best of Illinois craft cannabis. This special event will take place on Saturday, January 11th, 2025, from 12 PM to 4 PM at the Stash Social Lounge, located at 9545 W. 167th St., Orland Hills, IL 60487.

This free, public event welcomes individuals aged 21 and over to explore the vibrant world of craft cannabis. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample new products, meet local vendors and growers, and discover the passion behind Illinois' thriving craft cannabis community. It's a perfect way to start the new year by connecting with like-minded enthusiasts and experiencing the latest in craft cannabis innovation.

"We're thrilled to host an event that shines a spotlight on our incredible local craft growers. This is not just about showcasing great products—it's about fostering a sense of community and supporting the passionate individuals driving Illinois' craft cannabis movement." - Stash Dispensaries Representative

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, January 11th, 2025

Time: 12 PM - 4 PM

Location: Stash Social Lounge, 9545 W. 167th St., Orland Hills, IL 60487

60487 Age Requirement: 21+

Don't miss this exciting opportunity to taste, learn, and support the craft grow movement in Illinois. Bring your friends, enjoy fantastic flavors, and kick off the new year with community spirit and a celebration of local cannabis craftsmanship.

For more information, visit stashdispensaries.com

About Stash Dispensaries

Stash Dispensaries is a premier provider of high-quality cannabis products, offering a diverse selection of premium brands. With multiple locations, Stash aims to create a welcoming, community-driven shopping experience that caters to cannabis users of all levels.

