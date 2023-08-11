STASH DISPENSARIES INTRODUCES PREMIUM CANNABIS BRAND COOKIES

ORLAND HILLS, Ill., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the flourishing world of cannabis, there are some stand-out brands — and Stash, in partnership with Revolution Cannabis, is excited to add just such a premium brand to the shelves of their new Orland Hills and Peru dispensaries.

Cookies, represented in Illinois by Revolution Cannabis. is well known to cannabis aficionados across the globe, and now Stash Dispensaries is one of the first in the state of Illinois to stock Cookies

Cookies X Stash
"We are delighted to bring such a high quality, well-known brand to Stash," said CEO Matt Longo. "The Cookies brand is well known and respected in the space for their amazing products, not to mention their founder's activism in communities disproportionally affected by previous attitudes towards cannabis. It is a great honor to welcome these products to Stash, working hand-in-hand with world-class cultivators Revolution Cannabis."

Products on shelves at Stash from Friday, August 11 include flower, concentrate, edibles, and vape cartridges— and feature the popular Powder Sugar live rosin vape.

For more information and for other updates from Stash, please visit www.stashdispensaries.com.

Stash Dispensaries are located at:                           

9545 W 167th Street, Orland Hills, IL 60487 and

1320 38th Street, Peru, IL 61354

About Stash, Revolution and Cookies

Stash Dispensaries is a leading adult-use cannabis retailer, providing a wide range of high-quality carefully curated products, with something for everyone. 

Revolution Cannabis is a pioneering cultivation and production facility known for its innovative approach and delivering premium cannabis products to the market.

Cookies, founded by Gilbert Anthony Milan Jr. (Berner), is a globally recognized lifestyle and cannabis brand, synonymous with quality and authenticity, using exceptional cannabis genetics and producing a wide range of cannabis-infused products to garner a dedicated, worldwide following.

