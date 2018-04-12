Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation

"There are more than 100 million Americans who need a banking product just like the one we are building with Green Dot. Stash is committed to being a true partner and source of support for our clients, and for those who have systematically been left behind," said Brandon Krieg, CEO and cofounder, Stash. "Layering Green Dot's robust Banking as a Service platform with Stash's full suite of offerings will provide innovative, affordable tools to teach healthy financial habits, relieve financial stress, and help our clients save and invest more money."

Stash has 2 million customers and 5 million educational subscribers, with approximately 40,000 new clients joining weekly.

"Green Dot is proud to partner with a financial technology innovator like Stash, a company that has democratized investing for millions of Americans, to bring a customized, fully-featured and technology-forward bank account product to market. The partnership is an example of the versatility of Green Dot's Banking as a Service platform, which will enable Stash to turn their financial services ideas into real solutions to serve their customers," said Brett Narlinger, Chief Revenue Officer, Green Dot.

Since its launch in October 2015, Stash clients can invest and save in ETFs and in companies they are passionate about as a part of a balanced long-term investing strategy. With the help of Stash Coach, clients receive dynamic and personalized recommendations that will help guide them to create balanced, diversified portfolios for long-term investing goals.

In order to serve more of its client's financial needs, the "Stash Coach" will be a fundamental component of the Stash offering and is intended to provide actionable guidance across Clients' financial lives.

For simple, monthly subscriptions clients can invest into one or more of Stash's financial products including, Personal, Retirement and Custodial accounts. As part of their subscription, all Stash clients get unlimited trading with no commissions, personalized education and resources, as well as access to automatic saving and investing tools, Smart-Save and Auto-Stash.

About Stash

Stash is on a mission to provide all Americans with the education, tools and guidance needed to unlock their own financial opportunity. Stash simplifies and optimizes the way customers spend, save and invest their money. Clients of the investment advisory suite of products can choose from a selection of over 70 curated ETFs and stocks to build personalized portfolios that reflect their investing interests and beliefs, as well as savings goals. Based in New York City, Stash launched in October 2015 by Wall Street veterans, Brandon Krieg and Ed Robinson.

Stash Financial, Inc. is a digital financial services company offering financial products for U.S. based consumers. Deposit Products ("Bank Accounts" serviced by Stash Cash Management LLC) are offered by Green Dot Bank, Member FDIC. Advisory products and services are offered through Stash Investments LLC, an SEC registered investment advisor. Stash Capital LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC, serves as introducing broker for advisory client accounts. Apex Clearing Corporation, a third-party SEC registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC, provides clearing and execution services and serves as qualified custodian for advisory client assets. Products offered by Stash Investments LLC and Stash Capital LLC are Not FDIC Insured, Not Bank Guaranteed, and May Lose Value.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation [NYSE: GDOT] is a pro-consumer bank holding company and financial technology innovator with a mission to reinvent personal banking for the masses. Green Dot employs a unique "products and platform" operating model whereby it uses its robust banking and technology assets to design, build and distribute its own branded financial services products directly to consumers. The company's "Banking as a Service" offering, enables qualified third-party partners to access Green Dot's banking and technology assets to design, build and distribute their own bespoke financial services. Through its six revenue divisions plus Green Dot Bank, Member FDIC, Green Dot is a leading provider of prepaid cards, debit cards, checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, consumer cash processing services, wage disbursements and tax refund processing services. Green Dot is one of the most broadly distributed banking franchises in the U.S., with the company's products sold at approximately 100,000 retailers nationwide, through several leading direct-to-consumer websites, in thousands of tax preparation offices, and through several apps available in the two leading app stores. Green Dot Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California, with additional facilities throughout the United States and Shanghai, China.

