Stasher Expands Beyond Reusables with Launch of Recyclable Paper Bags

This new addition to the Stasher System is designed for life's in-between moments

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stasher, the brand that pioneered reusable silicone food storage, is expanding its offering with the launch of Stasher Recyclable Paper Bags, its first single-use solution designed to replace everyday single-use plastic bags at an accessible price point.

Ideal for dry snacks, baked goods, and sandwiches, Stasher Paper Bags offer a convenient, plastic-free solution for lunchboxes, field trips, and everyday use. Recyclable and completely plastic-free, these paper bags are designed to work alongside Stasher’s signature silicone line.

Recyclable and completely plastic-free, these paper bags are designed to work alongside Stasher's signature silicone line. They're perfect for dry snacks, baked goods, and sandwiches (hold the sauces), making them a go-to for lunchboxes, field trips, team snacks, and everyday grab-go-and-share occasions.

Reusables remain at the heart of Stasher's mission. But the brand is leaning into a simple truth: sometimes, convenience wins, and too often, that still means relying on single-use plastic. By offering single-use products that are recyclable, budget-friendly and made responsibly, Stasher is expanding its "Stasher System": a smarter approach to living life with less plastic across more moments.

"Stasher has always been about helping people make small, impactful changes in their daily routines, and we're excited to broaden our offering to make those moments easier than ever with our new products," said Hilary McGuigan, Vice President of Marketing at Stasher. "With Paper Bags, we're meeting consumers where they are—offering an option for instances when reusables aren't practical. This isn't a shift away from reusability; it's a strategic expansion of our mission."

Stasher Recyclable Paper Bags are fully plastic-free and feature a food-safe, no-wax formula designed to avoid transferring taste or odor. Key features include:

Made in the USA: Crafted from materials manufactured domestically.

Crafted from materials manufactured domestically. FSC-Certified Paper: Sourced from responsibly managed forests.

Sourced from responsibly managed forests. Recyclable Design: Can be recycled with cardboard in most municipal programs — simply remove food residue, fold flat, and recycle.*

Can be recycled with cardboard in most municipal programs — simply remove food residue, fold flat, and recycle.* Lightweight & Easy to Pack: Sealable paper closure helps keep contents fresh, while gusseted sides allow bags to hold more than expected.

Sealable paper closure helps keep contents fresh, while gusseted sides allow bags to hold more than expected. Playful Designs: Available in illustrated prints, including dinosaur and bee motifs, to make sustainability more approachable.

Stasher Recyclable Paper Bags are available at www.stasherbag.com and Amazon for $9.99 per 50-count pack in Sandwich and Snack sizes. Costing less than $0.20 a bag, Stasher's Recyclable Paper Bags are an affordable way to help everyone live life with less plastic™.

For more information, visit www.stasherbag.com or follow Stasher on Instagram at @stasherbag.

About Stasher

Stasher is the leading brand that helps you live a life with less plastic™ with its beautifully designed and easy-to-use reusable products and recyclable single-use plastic alternatives. One silicone Stasher bag replaces hundreds of single-use plastic bags every year, making the switch to Stasher a simple and small win worth celebrating. It's the first food-grade platinum silicone bag with a patented Pinch-Loc® seal that can safely go from the freezer to the microwave and cleans easily in the dishwasher. For more information about Stasher, please visit www.stasherbag.com.

*Note: The white paper backing of the seal is not recyclable. Always check with your local municipality for specific recycling guidelines.

SOURCE Stasher