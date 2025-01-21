Stasher Launches Water Bottle, Extending Sustainable Innovation Within the Reusables Category

The brand's first product beyond its beloved reusable food storage solutions helps consumers to live life with less plastic.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stasher, the trusted choice for reusable food storage products, is announcing the launch of its first Water Bottle, a hydration solution that perfectly blends durability and style. Building on almost 10 years of industry-leading innovation, Stasher's new Water Bottle reinforces the company's commitment to sustainability by designing endlessly reusable products that easily integrate into everyday life.

The Stasher Water Bottle is available in the color Lagoon with an easy ergonomic silhouette and a handle for convenience.

According to recent studies, Americans buy around 50 billion single-use water bottles every year1. With this new product expansion, Stasher is providing conscious consumers with a reusable solution that will last for years.

"We're excited to introduce the next chapter in Stasher's ongoing journey to help consumers use less plastic in all areas of the kitchen and beyond," said Angelo Carpinelli, Senior Director of Product Development & Industrial Design. "While we're best known for our reusable food storage products, and these will always be a core focus, we're proud to be innovating on a diverse range of products that offer simple, sustainable solutions."

Stasher, best known for its dependable, beautifully designed and durable products, built the 20 oz Water Bottle to marry form and function. Features include:

A premium food-grade silicone exterior that makes Stasher's Water Bottle soft to the touch and easy to grip, yet tough against dings and dents.

A double walled vacuum sealed and non-reactive stainless steel interior and an insulated cap, which keeps beverages at the ideal temperature.

A uniquely placed seal on Stasher's Water Bottle that ensures it never spills, just as Stasher's reusable food storage products feature its signature Leak-free Pinch-Loc® seal.

Top rack dishwasher safe materials, making Stasher's Water Bottle easy to use and easy to clean.

Consumers can purchase the standalone Water Bottle for $29.99 in the color Lagoon or as a bundle with the following items for $69.99: 1 Snack Bag, 1 Sandwich Bag, 1-Cup Bowl, and 2-Cup Bowl all in the color Lagoon. Both are available on www.stasherbag.com and Amazon.

In honor of this launch, Stasher is partnering with DripDrop, a leading electrolyte drink mix created by a humanitarian aid doctor to deliver fast hydration, to offer a limited number of customers a chance to try its new Sunburst Variety Pack for free. Featuring four new great-tasting flavors – Lemon Lime, Strawberry, Peach and Black Cherry – Stasher and DripDrop are making it easier for consumers to prioritize their wellness goals and stay hydrated while living life with less plastic.

"We're proud that our partnership with DripDrop is not only helping consumers hydrate sustainably and in style without compromising on taste or convenience, but that together, we are helping to keep single use plastic water bottles out of landfills," said Hilary McGuigan, Vice President of Marketing at Stasher.

For more information, visit www.stasherbag.com or follow Stasher on Instagram at @stasherbag.

About Stasher

Stasher is the leading brand that helps you live a life with less plastic with its beautifully designed and easy-to-use reusable products. One Stasher bag replaces hundreds of single-use plastic bags every year, making the switch to Stasher a simple and small win worth celebrating. It's the first food-grade platinum silicone bag with a patented Pinch-Loc® seal that can safely go from the freezer to the microwave and cleans easily in the dishwasher. Since the company's founding, Stasher has donated $1.5 million to nonprofits working to protect our planet. For more information about Stasher, please visit www.stasherbag.com.

About DripDrop

DripDrop is an oral rehydration solution (ORS) invented by Dr. Eduardo Dolhun while on life saving humanitarian aid missions across the globe. It was created for fast hydration in the most challenging circumstances where IVs were not an option. DripDrop is a breakthrough in hydration, designed for both speed and taste to deliver the fastest hydration possible, and is trusted by doctors, firefighters, professional athletes, and the U.S. Military. DripDrop provides fast hydration for exercise, heat, performance, travel, sleep, and wellness. As a Public Benefit Corporation, DripDrop is committed to defeating dehydration and each purchase generates life-saving donations and hands-on support across the globe. For more information, or to find a store that carries DripDrop, visit www.dripdrop.com.

1https://www.earthday.org/fact-sheet-single-use-plastics/

SOURCE Stasher