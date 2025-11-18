STAT Recovery Announces New Website and Leadership Additions

The website relaunch reflects STAT's next stage of evolution, highlighting new features that make it easier for customers to engage with STAT's proprietary analytics, explore solution offerings, and access valuable industry insights. The refreshed design underscores STAT's mission to empower retail suppliers with technology and expertise that deliver faster and more complete recoveries.

In conjunction with the relaunch, STAT also recognizes the ongoing leadership of David Fisch, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Schwartz, Chief Financial Officer—who joined earlier this year to guide STAT through its next phase of strategic expansion.

David Fisch has more than 25 years of experience in scaling technology-oriented companies in the retail ecosystem. He has led multiple organizations to successful exits and is recognized for driving growth through data, technology, and operational discipline. As CEO of Panorama.ai, he built the company from inception—driving rapid ARR growth, expanding enterprise partnerships, and increasing partner sales by 200% through the deployment of predictive analytics. As CEO of Shopkick, he drove 60% revenue growth and achieved first-time profitability (overseeing a $70M P&L and a 200-person organization) while reducing operating expenses by 20% through strategic restructuring. Earlier in his career, at Criteo, he built a 50-person global team managing $250M in annual revenue, delivering 45% customer growth and launching $20M in new product revenue streams.

Mark Schwartz was formerly a corporate attorney, now with 25 years of experience in institutionalizing high-growth organizations and increasing enterprise value. As CFO, he has taken two companies public on the NYSE, raising more than $760M in aggregate proceeds. Additionally, he has led 20+ acquisitions across nine countries and raised over $1B across venture, growth, and private equity, including a $350M raise at a $2.5B valuation for Trax Technology. He also co-founded Fabrinet, serving as CFO and chief strategy officer, helping grow the company to $1B in annual revenue and more than 10,000 employees, while completing seven international acquisitions.

David Fisch, CEO of STAT, said: "After first meeting Cambridge Capital and STAT at the beginning of this year, I was immediately drawn to the significant opportunity. In the last few months since joining as CEO, my conviction has only deepened. I cannot wait to execute on the various strategic initiatives to deepen the value STAT provides to the entire retail supplier ecosystem."

Mark Schwartz, CFO of STAT, said: "I have known David Fisch for the last 15 years and have worked with him across multiple companies. When David called me about STAT, I was intrigued by its value proposition, success with customers, and the opportunity to work with him once again. After getting to know the team, the market, and the growth plan in more depth, I am excited to leverage my experience, particularly in M&A, capital markets and rapid growth environments, to scale STAT to new heights."

With a refreshed online presence and an experienced leadership team, STAT continues to accelerate innovation and deliver value for retail suppliers.

Visit the new website at www.statrecovery.com to learn more about STAT's solutions and growth journey.

About STAT Recovery

STAT Recovery partners with leading retailers and brands to identify, validate, and recover lost revenue opportunities. Backed by over $500 billion in audited transactions, STAT leverages proprietary machine learning analytics, deep data expertise, and proven processes to deliver faster and more complete recoveries than any other provider in the industry.

SOURCE STAT Recovery Services