STAT Welcomes New Business Leader

Ahead of STAT Breakthrough Summit East, STAT announces appointment of Seth Harris; prestigious award wins; STAT Madness

BOSTON, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STAT, the leading global media company focused on health and medicine, announced the appointment, effective today, of Seth Harris to the new role of senior vice president for growth & subscriptions. He will partner with editorial, consumer revenue, product, design, and engineering teams to lead the charge in leveraging STAT's journalistic excellence to reach even more ambitious growth goals.

Seth Harris

Harris joins STAT from CNBC, where he served for more than 11 years in key leadership roles, most recently as vice president of direct-to-consumer strategy and operations. Among his many accomplishments, Harris led CNBC's premium subscription portfolio and oversaw continual record revenue and profit growth in four years. Last summer, he was recognized with CNBC's "Live Ambitiously'' award for 2025. The presenter of the honor said, "Seth brings creativity, initiative, and relentless focus on moving the organization forward.''

Harris has held many other positions in digital media over the last two decades, including at the Associated Press, where he focused on digital strategy and developing new products.

"Seth will be a tremendous leader at STAT as we set off on our second decade determined to take our enterprise to even greater heights,'' said Rick Berke, STAT's co-founder and executive editor. "He is joining us at an exciting — and opportune — moment. Our journalism is best in class, and the subscription, advertising, and events businesses are seeing encouraging growth across the board.''

Over the past year, STAT has led the way with award-winning coverage of the Trump administration's changes in health care and medicine, with journalists who have deep sourcing and backgrounds on these issues.

"STAT has been a trailblazer in digital media, pushing the boundaries of health and medical journalism, and delivering outstanding, essential reporting to a growing audience," said Linda Henry, CEO of Boston Globe Media. "We're proud of STAT's success and know that Seth will be a pivotal force for its next chapter."

Harris will manage strategic and growth priorities, including identifying new initiatives, acquisition possibilities, market opportunities, and products to boost reader engagement and subscriptions.

"STAT has a prestigious newsroom and a highly valued engaged audience, which it has built and served for over 10 years," Harris said. "I couldn't be more excited to build on that foundation by expanding our subscriber base, driving innovation to deliver greater value to readers and further strengthening STAT as an essential journalism platform for those focused on health and life sciences."

Join STAT at Breakthrough Summit East

Harris joins STAT the week of Breakthrough Summit East on March 19 in New York City. The summit will highlight leaders behind the biggest breakthroughs in biotech, pharma, and policy, and also reflect on how they are grappling with massive federal funding cuts, major government policy shifts, and growing public skepticism toward science and medicine.

Learn more and register to attend STAT Breakthrough Summit East by visiting here.

Recognition of STAT's journalism excellence

STAT continues to be recognized with some of the most prestigious awards in American journalism. STAT has won the George Polk Award for health reporting for 2025 coverage of the impact of the Trump administration's actions on national health and medicine policy. Specifically, Polk honored Lizzy Lawrence's reporting on the unraveling of the Food and Drug Administration, and STAT's entire newsroom for its coverage, including its 10-part series on how scientific research has suffered in the last year, "American Science, Shattered,'' and the 17-part "MAHA Diagnosis'' series.

Additionally, Eric Boodman has been named a finalist for the National Magazine Award in the Feature category for his sweeping narrative about post-tubal ligation syndrome and women undergoing reversal surgery for a procedure that's supposed to be irreversible. Headlined "Sterilization, mysterious pain, and dismissive doctors: Why women turn to reversal surgery — and sometimes to RFK Jr.," it also explores how our bodily experiences can shape the body politic, sending people flocking to fringey corners of social media and the ideas of the health secretary.

STAT is also proud to share that Britt Whitmore, vice president of commercial strategy and executive producer of STAT Brand Studio, was recognized last week as a "2026 Significant Woman in Branded Content" by the Native Advertising Institute.

Stay tuned for the winner of 2026 STAT Madness

STAT's popular STAT Madness tournament is in full force, with voting happening throughout March.

Over the last 10 years, STAT has built a lively, crowdsourced competition that focuses specifically on academic excellence, highlighting the nation's finest research institutions — some with basketball programs, many without. STAT Madness unearths the best new ideas in science and medicine, celebrating the great science and school spirit coming out of the nation's top universities and research institutions.

STAT readers can vote on the top innovation or discovery in biomedical science for the previous year. Winners will be announced on April 7. Learn more about STAT Madness and vote here, and follow this year's competition on your favorite social media platforms using the hashtag #STATMadness.

Contact: Jill Lazzaro, Elevate Communications [email protected]

About STAT:

Founded in 2015, STAT is a digital media company that focuses on delivering fast, deep, and tough-minded journalism about the life sciences. STAT takes you inside academic labs, biotech boardrooms, and political backrooms, casting a critical eye on scientific discoveries, scrutinizing corporate strategies, and chronicling the roiling battles for talent, money, and market share. With an award-winning newsroom, STAT provides indispensable insights and exclusive stories on the technologies, personalities, power brokers, and political forces driving massive changes in the life sciences industry — and a revolution in human health.

STAT has twice been named a Pulitzer Prize finalist and has won a number of prestigious journalism prizes, including four George Polk Awards over the last five years, three Victor Cohn Prizes for Excellence in Medical Science Reporting, Edward R. Murrow Awards, and numerous SABEW "Best in Business" Awards. Last year, STAT won a National Magazine Award for general excellence.

STAT's headquarters is located in Boston, and it also has reporters in Washington, D.C., New York City, London, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Chicago, and Minneapolis.

About Boston Globe Media:

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC is a locally owned, award-winning media company serving Boston and New England for over 153 years. Its cornerstone is The Boston Globe, a 27-time Pulitzer Prize-winning news source and one of the most successful metro news organizations in the United States. The Globe is headquartered in Boston with regional bureaus in Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The Globe has been successfully growing its direct subscriber base, today boasting the highest total number of subscribers the organization has had since 2008. The Globe hosts events that connect community members to its journalism and provides a range of digital and home-delivered advertising solutions that reach more consumers than any other New England media brand. Boston Globe Media's portfolio includes The Boston Globe, Globe Opinion, Boston.com, STAT, The B-Side, Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events, Studio/B, and Boston magazine.

SOURCE STAT