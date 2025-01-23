STAT Wellness Redefines Health in 2025 with Groundbreaking Medicine + Movement Model

The Fast-Growing Wellness Brand Expands Nationwide, Delivering Science-Backed, Holistic Care for Sustainable Health

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new year kicks off, millions are setting resolutions to prioritize health and wellness. STAT Wellness , a leader in integrating functional medicine and movement, is at the forefront of helping individuals achieve lasting, transformative health goals in 2025.

The Fast-Growing Wellness Brand Expands Nationwide, Delivering Science-Backed, Holistic Care for Sustainable Health. Post this Owners, Kristin Oja and Cam Oja, in soon-to-be Nashville space. Where Functional Medicine meets Movement.

Founded by award-winning entrepreneur Kristin Oja, STAT Wellness combines personalized functional medicine with science-backed fitness to address the root causes of health concerns. With three thriving locations, a fourth set to open in Nashville in May 2025, and plans for further expansion, STAT Wellness is empowering nearly 8,000 patients to achieve optimal health through innovative, holistic care.

"January is the time when people are ready to make changes, but real success comes from addressing both the 'why' behind symptoms and the 'how' of building sustainable habits," said Kristin Oja, Founder of STAT Wellness. "Our Medicine + Movement model does just that, providing patients with the tools and support to not just meet their goals but exceed them."

Oja's vision and leadership have made STAT Wellness a standout in the industry. Recognized as one of Ernst & Young's Winning Women , she has also led the company to achieve 174% growth, earning a spot on the Inc. Southeast list. STAT Wellness has been named Best Functional Medicine Practice in Atlanta by Best Self and is widely featured in national outlets, including The Washington Post, Prevention, The Oprah Magazine, and StyleBlueprint.

STAT Wellness's approach uniquely integrates:

Functional Medicine: Thorough health history, comprehensive testing and root-cause-focused care plans to optimize health.

Thorough health history, comprehensive testing and root-cause-focused care plans to optimize health. Science-Backed Movement: Functional strength training designed by Doctors of Physical Therapy.

Functional strength training designed by Doctors of Physical Therapy. IV and IM Therapy: Targeted solutions to boost energy, immunity, and overall longevity.

With a cohesive team of 40 specialists, ranging from Functional Medicine Providers and Dietitians to Physical Therapists and Health Coaches, STAT Wellness is redefining health care. By tackling the root causes of health issues instead of masking symptoms, they help patients unlock their fullest potential for well-being. Their innovative model further empowers individuals to take health into their own hands without a middle man, offering a range of options tailored to every need. Whether patients opt in for a membership, or prefer à la carte services, STAT Wellness ensures that all pricing is transparent—free of hidden fees.

"Functional medicine isn't a luxury—it's a necessity for achieving long-term wellness," Oja added. "As we enter 2025, STAT Wellness is committed to making personalized, integrative healthcare accessible and approachable for everyone."

Whether you're starting fresh or looking for sustainable ways to reach your health goals, STAT Wellness is here to help you thrive. For more information, visit www.statwellness.com .

SOURCE STAT Wellness