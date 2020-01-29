Statcomm Inc., a Bay Area Fire and Life Safety Company, Will be an Active Participant at the 2020 CACM Seminar and Expo

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Statcomm Inc., a fire alarm and life safety company based in the Bay Area, are pleased to announce that they will be highly involved with the upcoming 2020 CACM Seminar and Expo.

To learn more about the Northern California Law Seminar and Expo, which is hosted by the California Association of Community Managers and will take place on February 5-7, 2020, please visit https://cacm.org/events/northern-california-law-seminar-2/.

As a company representative noted, Statcomm Inc. will take part in the CACM Seminar and Expo in a number of ways.

"The theme for the Expo is 'Hall of Fame,' so we are raffling off a picture of a famous local NFL Hall of Famer, along with custom plate that lists his achievements on it. Also, our booth—we will be in number 406 this year—will be football themed with a toss along with some other interactive games," the spokesperson noted, adding that in addition to offering their own raffle prize, the team from Statcomm Inc. will participate along with seven other companies in "Aisle 400 Bingo," where they will hand out bingo cards with their company logos for participants to enter an extra raffle for prizes.

The team from Statcomm Inc. will also be part of the decoration committee for the event after party, and the company is also a sponsor for the CACM Vision Awards, where representatives from the company will also be presenting an award.

"The Vision Awards are the highest distinction bestowed upon California community managers," the spokesperson noted.

"The awards program identifies those who exemplify the very best in the profession of community management; honors their contributions to the profession; and recognizes the positive difference that they have made in the lives of their colleagues, association homeowners and the communities they serve."

About Statcomm Inc.:

Statcomm Inc. is a complete fire alarm and life safety company that's able to assist clients throughout the Greater Bay Area with tests and inspections required by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and State of California. For more information, please visit https://www.statcomm.com/.

Statcomm Inc.

939-C San Rafael Ave.

Mountain View, CA 94043

Tel (650) 988-9508

SOURCE Statcomm Inc.

Related Links

https://www.statcomm.com

