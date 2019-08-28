State and Local Government Leaders to Meet for Public Sector Workforce 2030 Summit

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- State and local government leaders will gather in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on September 26 – 27, 2019, to examine key long-term public sector workforce challenges. The conference comes as state and local government officials across the nation continue to face steep challenges attracting and retaining a qualified workforce, exacerbated in recent years by historically low unemployment levels.

Public Sector Workforce 2030: Planning for the Next Generation of State and Local Government Employees will bring together a diverse mix of stakeholders to discuss pressing issues including workforce trends, retirement plans and health and wellness benefits.

Speakers include:

Clarence Anthony , CEO and Executive Director, National League of Cities; Former Mayor of South Bay, Florida

, CEO and Executive Director, National League of Cities; Former Mayor of Dana Bilyeu , Executive Director, National Association of State Retirement Administrators

, Executive Director, National Association of State Retirement Administrators Christina FitzPatrick , Policy Development and Integration Director, AARP

, Policy Development and Integration Director, AARP Ramiro Inguanzo , Board Member, Local Government Hispanic Network, and Assistant Village Manager, Bal Harbour, Florida

, Board Member, Local Government Hispanic Network, and Assistant Village Manager, Chris Lagerbloom , City Manager, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

The full roster of speakers and the agenda is available here.

Media interested in attending the event are invited to register here.

What: Public Sector Workforce 2030: Planning for the Next Generation of State and Local Government Employees Summit



Hosts: Center for State and Local Government Excellence

National League of Cities

ICMA-RC



When and Where: The Summit is scheduled for Friday, September 27th from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM ET at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts

201 Southwest 5th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312





The Summit will be preceded by an evening reception on Thursday, September 26th at 5:30 PM at Sparrow Rooftop, Dalmar Hotel

299 N Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale FL, 33301



Registration: There is no charge to attend, but seating is limited. Register here.

The Center for State and Local Government Excellence (SLGE) helps local and state governments become knowledgeable and competitive employers so they can attract and retain a talented and committed workforce. SLGE identifies leading practices and conducts research on public sector retirement plans, health and wellness benefits, workforce demographics and skill set needs, and labor force development. Access all SLGE publications and sign up for its newsletter at slge.org, and follow @4govtexcellence on Twitter.

SOURCE Center for State and Local Government Excellence

Related Links

http://www.slge.org

