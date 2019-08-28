State and Local Government Leaders to Meet for Public Sector Workforce 2030 Summit
Event Hosted by Center for State and Local Government Excellence, National League of Cities and ICMA-RC Comes as Governments Continue to Confront Worker Shortages
WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- State and local government leaders will gather in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on September 26 – 27, 2019, to examine key long-term public sector workforce challenges. The conference comes as state and local government officials across the nation continue to face steep challenges attracting and retaining a qualified workforce, exacerbated in recent years by historically low unemployment levels.
Public Sector Workforce 2030: Planning for the Next Generation of State and Local Government Employees will bring together a diverse mix of stakeholders to discuss pressing issues including workforce trends, retirement plans and health and wellness benefits.
Speakers include:
- Clarence Anthony, CEO and Executive Director, National League of Cities; Former Mayor of South Bay, Florida
- Dana Bilyeu, Executive Director, National Association of State Retirement Administrators
- Christina FitzPatrick, Policy Development and Integration Director, AARP
- Ramiro Inguanzo, Board Member, Local Government Hispanic Network, and Assistant Village Manager, Bal Harbour, Florida
- Chris Lagerbloom, City Manager, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
The full roster of speakers and the agenda is available here.
Media interested in attending the event are invited to register here.
What:
Public Sector Workforce 2030: Planning for the Next Generation of State and Local Government Employees Summit
Hosts:
Center for State and Local Government Excellence
National League of Cities
ICMA-RC
When and Where:
The Summit is scheduled for Friday, September 27th from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM ET at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts
201 Southwest 5th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
The Summit will be preceded by an evening reception on Thursday, September 26th at 5:30 PM at Sparrow Rooftop, Dalmar Hotel
299 N Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale FL, 33301
Registration:
There is no charge to attend, but seating is limited. Register here.
The Center for State and Local Government Excellence (SLGE) helps local and state governments become knowledgeable and competitive employers so they can attract and retain a talented and committed workforce. SLGE identifies leading practices and conducts research on public sector retirement plans, health and wellness benefits, workforce demographics and skill set needs, and labor force development. Access all SLGE publications and sign up for its newsletter at slge.org, and follow @4govtexcellence on Twitter.
